Wendy Williams Believes 50 Cent Was Being ‘Disrespectful’ By Trying To Keep Her Out Of His Party

50 Cent’s attempt to block Wendy Williams from his pool party reminded her of ‘childish antics.’ There’s a silver lining though, because the talk show host is ‘happy’ about one outcome from this drama.

It was like a scene at a frat party. 50 Cent, 44, made it seem like Wendy Williams, 55, had trouble entering his Tycoon Pool Party in New Jersey on Aug. 18, thanks to a clip he posted of the talk show host talking to a security guard outside BarCode, the venue. “She could not believe that 50 would really have security block her from entering and to make matters worse, go on social media and brag about it after,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “It was a totally disrespectful move and Wendy wants nothing to do with 50 or his childish antics.”

Wendy didn’t even know the rapper was the man in charge! “Wendy knew that 50 would be at the party but she wasn’t aware it was being hosted by him. There were a lot of celebrities in attendance and Wendy just thought the party would be a fun way to continue celebrating Kevin Jr.’s birthday,” our source explains, after the television personality revealed that she had been celebrating her son’s 19th birthday “all weekend” in an Instagram post on Aug. 18.

Despite 50’s online mockery, Wendy still made it inside the pool party and even snapped photos with a rap legend! “Wendy is just happy that she was eventually able to make her way inside the venue with her son where they brushed off the drama and focused on celebrating Kevin Jr.,” our source tells us. Wendy certainly didn’t look like an unwelcome guest as she and her son snapped photos with Snoop Dogg, one of the guests of honor.

50 appears to be holding on to a grudge over Wendy’s past criticism. “You can’t just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me. 🤨B**CH wait out side,” the “In Da Club” rapper captioned the clip which showed the security guard seemingly trying to keep Wendy out of the club. This isn’t the first dig 50 has took at Wendy amid their ongoing feud.

In March, 50 went so far as to turn Wendy’s vulnerable confession about living in a sober house into joke material. “I knew something was up with this b**ch. It as the drugs. She better not talk about me, then go to the rehab every day. Crack Head. get the strap,” 50 wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. Rewind two years earlier, and 50 threw just as mean shade at the talk show host after she suggested the rapper get his life together while filming The Wendy Williams Show in Oct. 2017. “Wendy Williams just told me to get my life together, smh your husband is not a bad man. he deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherfu**er Focus on your own s**t b**ch,” 50 wrote at the time, alluding to the cheating rumors that surrounded Kevin Hunter, Wendy’s husband at the time.