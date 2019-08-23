50 Cent Disses Wendy Williams With New Pic Amidst Ongoing Feud: She’s ‘Ugly’

There are some things in life we can count on like clockwork. One of those things is 50 Cent dissing Wendy Williams. He’s now calling her ‘ugly’ and a ‘monster’ in a new Instagram post.

50 Cent is hands down the king of celebrity Instagram trolling. While some of his targets are meant as just razzing, when he comes for talk show host Wendy Williams it’s just plain mean. In an Aug. 23 IG post, he showed a photo of comedian Tiffany Haddish, 39, smiling into the camera with Wendy, 55, seen just behind her and putting her hand on her left shoulder. Tiffany originally shared the photo to her IG page with the sweet caption, “Having fun talking life with @wendyshow it’s always nice to share Knowledge and Good energy.” Then Fiddy turned around and used it to call Wendy “ugly.”

“👀Tiffany wait, there’s a monster on your shoulder don’t move. What ever you do don’t look to your left. LOL 🤨Ugly motherf**ker,” Fiddy — real name Curtis Jackson III — wrote in the caption. We talked to the 44-year-old Power star about what his beef with Wendy is and he told us EXCLUSIVELY at a July 28 event for the Starz show why he goes after her.

“I don’t like her. You know why? She said things about me consistently over the years and it was at points that I was not necessarily in control of the things that she was talking about and you’ll find it’s really not…” he told us EXCLUSIVELY. “When you’re sensitive to certain things that people are really not just using it for their personal content and gain. But now that she’s successful, I can say things about her. If she wasn’t as successful, I wouldn’t even be talking about her. It would be me bullying a woman,” he continued.

Wendy has had a rough week when it comes to Fiddy. She had the misfortune of turning up at the Tycoon Pool Party in New Jersey on Aug. 18, and apparently she didn’t realize it was being hosted by her number one enemy. In a short video clip a fan captured, one of his security guards outside the venue at BarCode turned her away. He reposted it to his Instagram and wrote, “You can’t just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me. “B**** wait outside.” We’ll get to hear about what Wendy has to say about this when her daily syndicated talk show returns on Sept. 16.