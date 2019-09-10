Hailey Baldwin is back from NYFW as she was out in LA with hubby, Justin Bieber, while rocking super short zebra shorts with a neon pink sports bra on Sept. 9.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, seems to be over New York Fashion Week, as she is already back in Los Angeles, hanging with her husband, Justin Bieber, 25. Hailey was spotted out in LA with Justin when she opted to show off her insanely toned and petite figure. Hailey threw on a pair of high-waisted, skintight black and white zebra shorts, which were extra short, showing off her toned, tan legs. She paired the workout shorts with a neon pink sports bra, showing off ample cleavage and her rock hard abs. Hailey topped her look off with a pair of white sneakers and her favorite Celine Cl41468 Edge Sunglasses. While Hailey was barely clothed, Justin was covered up in a black sweatsuit.

Even though Hailey was only at NYFW for a few short days, she still managed to make a stylish mark. Just the other day on September 8, she stepped out wearing a bright blue Kenzo ensemble featuring a super cropped top with high-waisted wide-leg trousers. Hailey’s long-sleeve crop top featured high shoulders and ruched sleeves, while the top was super short, ending just below her breasts with an elastic band. She styled the shirt with a pair of high-waisted, Aztec print pants, which hugged her long, toned legs perfectly and were flared at the hems. This entire ensemble put Hailey’s tiny waist and rock hard abs on full display. She accessorized her look with a small purple purse, a pair of white pointy-toed Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps, and gorgeous Jennifer Meyer jewelry. As for glam, Hailey rocked her go-to hairstyle recently – a slicked-back middle-parted low bun.

Aside from her ab-baring blue ensemble, Hailey stepped out on Sept. 6 in a sexy all-black ensemble featuring a tight little black dress with an oversized black Marina Moscone Resort 2020 Sculpted Blazer on top, with Oliver Peoples Indio Sunglasses, a By Far Rachel Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag, and Amina Muaddi Gilda Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Suede Sandals.

Another one of her memorable NYFW looks was when she looked like Barbie at the Alexander Wang and Bvlgari party on Sept. 7, wearing an off-the-shoulder, skintight Alexander Wang Spring 2020 Dress with matching white leather ankle-length booties and an Alexander Wang x Bvlgari the Duette White purse.