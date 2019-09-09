Hailey Baldwin Rocks Crop Top & Pants, Baring Toned Abs As Late September Wedding Approaches

Hailey Baldwin looked amazing when she stepped out during NYFW on Sept. 8 rocking a sexy bright blue outfit featuring a tiny crop top which showed off her tiny waist & rock hard abs.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, arrived in New York City for Fashion Week and the model has been looking amazing in a slew of sexy outfits. She stepped out on September 8 when she opted to wear a bright blue Kenzo ensemble featuring a super cropped top with high-waisted wide-leg trousers. Hailey’s long-sleeve crop top featured high shoulder and ruched sleeves, while the top was super short, enduing just below her breasts with an elastic band. She styled the shirt with a pair of high-waisted, Aztec print pants, which hugged her long, toned legs perfectly and were flared at the hems. This entire ensemble put Hailey’s tiny waist and rock hard abs on full display. She accessorized her look with a small purple purse, a pair of white pointy-toed Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps, and gorgeous Jennifer Meyer jewelry. As for glam, Hailey rocked her go-to hairstyle recently – a slicked-back middle-parted low bun. She added a burnt orange shadow and little makeup other than some blush and bronzer.

Hailey has only been in NYC for a few days but has already managed to look super sexy in a slew of different outfits. She opted for less color when she was out on Sept. 6 in a sexy all-black ensemble featuring a tight little black dress with an oversized black Marina Moscone Resort 2020 Sculpted Blazer on top. She completed the look with Oliver Peoples Indio Sunglasses, a By Far Rachel Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag, and Amina Muaddi Gilda Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Suede Sandals. As for her hair, she chose to rock a new style, adding two little pigtails in the top of her head, leaving the rest half-down.

Hailey looked like Barbie when she attended the Alexander Wang and Bvlgari party on Sept. 7 when she wore an off-the-shoulder, skintight Alexander Wang Spring 2020 Dress with matching white leather ankle-length booties and an Alexander Wang x Bvlgari the Duette White purse. While we’ve been loving all of Hailey’s outfits, we’re extremely excited to see what she wears on her wedding day, as her and Justin Bieber’s date is set for September 30 in South Carolina.

We’ve been loving all of Hailey’s NYFW outfits and we can’t wait to see what else the gorgeous model wears.