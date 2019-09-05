See Pic
Hollywood Life

Joseph Baena, 21, Shows Off Muscular Legs In Shorts While Smiling On Shopping Date With GF

Joseph Baena Nicky Dodaj
4CRNS / BACKGRID
Venice, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is seen leaving the Gold's Gym after a morning workout in Venice. Joseph checked his phone for messages as he headed to the car. Pictured: Joseph Baena BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Baena was spotted shopping for fresh fruit and orchids at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. 18 Aug 2019 Pictured: Joseph Baena shops for fresh fruit and orchids at the Farmers Market. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA484869_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
west hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hunky son Joseph Baena walked next to his GF as they made their way to Melrose Place in West Hollywood. Pictured: joseph baena BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Arnold Schwarzenegger met son Joseph Baena for lunch at the Fairmont Hotel in Santa Monica minutes before Baena went to the same medical clinic as Schwarzenegger to get his leg brace removed in Hawthorne. 14 Mar 2018 Pictured: Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo credit: MB / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA182428_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Political News Editor

Joseph Baena showed off the hard-won results of his epic bodybuilding training when he walked around Hollywood in a tight pair of tiny shorts. He basically matched his GF, who was wearing Daisy Dukes!

Joseph Baena clearly never skips leg day. Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s look alike son, 21, showed off the results of his strict bodybuilding regimen while on a day date with his girlfriend in Los Angeles on September 4. Joseph was all smiles as he walked hand in hand with his college sweetheart, Nicky Dodaj, while wearing a pair of tight, very short shorts. Those shorts did wonders for his already muscular legs. Nicky was actually wearing shorts tinier than his, and her legs were basically flawless in the Daisy Dukes. What a couple!

The bodybuilder and college grad was all smiles while chatting and holding hands with his lady during their shopping trip in West Hollywood. Just two weeks prior, the couple were spotted strolling through a farmer’s market in Santa Monica, holding hands and picking up some flowers and food. Joseph was actually wearing almost the same outfit as he rocked during their shopping trip: short, black shorts, a white t-shirt that says “PEACE”, and slip on sneakers. The only difference is that he wore checkered Vans slip-ons for shopping.

Joseph truly takes after his dear old dad, who was an iconic bodybuilder before becoming an action star (and governor of California). He’s often spotted hitting the gym with Arnold and has even copied his famous bodybuilding poses from his Mr. Universe and Mr. Olympia days.

Joseph Baena Nicky Dodaj
4CRNS / BACKGRID

Joseph just graduated from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California with a degree in business administration. He met Nicky while they were both students, and they began dating sometime this spring. They’ve been inseparable ever since, even hitting up exclusive parties in LA together on the reg!