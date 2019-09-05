Joseph Baena, 21, Shows Off Muscular Legs In Shorts While Smiling On Shopping Date With GF

Joseph Baena showed off the hard-won results of his epic bodybuilding training when he walked around Hollywood in a tight pair of tiny shorts. He basically matched his GF, who was wearing Daisy Dukes!

Joseph Baena clearly never skips leg day. Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s look alike son, 21, showed off the results of his strict bodybuilding regimen while on a day date with his girlfriend in Los Angeles on September 4. Joseph was all smiles as he walked hand in hand with his college sweetheart, Nicky Dodaj, while wearing a pair of tight, very short shorts. Those shorts did wonders for his already muscular legs. Nicky was actually wearing shorts tinier than his, and her legs were basically flawless in the Daisy Dukes. What a couple!

The bodybuilder and college grad was all smiles while chatting and holding hands with his lady during their shopping trip in West Hollywood. Just two weeks prior, the couple were spotted strolling through a farmer’s market in Santa Monica, holding hands and picking up some flowers and food. Joseph was actually wearing almost the same outfit as he rocked during their shopping trip: short, black shorts, a white t-shirt that says “PEACE”, and slip on sneakers. The only difference is that he wore checkered Vans slip-ons for shopping.

Joseph truly takes after his dear old dad, who was an iconic bodybuilder before becoming an action star (and governor of California). He’s often spotted hitting the gym with Arnold and has even copied his famous bodybuilding poses from his Mr. Universe and Mr. Olympia days.

Joseph just graduated from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California with a degree in business administration. He met Nicky while they were both students, and they began dating sometime this spring. They’ve been inseparable ever since, even hitting up exclusive parties in LA together on the reg!