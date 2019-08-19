See Pics
Joseph Baena, 21, Holds Hands With GF Nicky Dodaj During Romantic Outing At Farmer’s Market

Joseph Baena and girlfriend Nicky Dodaj looked so in love while holding hands during a cute date at a farmers market in Los Angeles.

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s 21-year-old son, Joseph Baena, was spotted having a romantic date with his college sweetheart, Nicky Dodaj, on August 18. The couple, who met while attending their alma mater, Pepperdine University, strolled through the Santa Monica Farmers Market in Los Angeles while holding hands and looking cozy together. The bodybuilder and the financial planning intern paused every once in awhile to grab some fresh fruit and bouquets of orchids, as well as an iced coffee for Nicky. Ever the gentleman, Joseph carried their loot while leaving the farmers market, still hand in hand with his love.

Nicky’s outfit for their outing was totally on trend — a tight tank top and bike shorts paired with aviator sunglasses, sneakers, and a small Yves Saint Laurent crossbody purse. Bike shorts are big this summer. Everyone from Gigi Hadid, to Emily Ratajkowski, to all of the Kardashians are rocking them on the regular. Kim Kardashian is a huge fan of the trend. Bike shorts are a huge part of this season’s Yeezy clothing, and she has to support Kanye West, of course. Nicky hasn’t graduated to the crop top + bike shorts trend, though, as far as we know!

Last time we saw Nicky and Joseph together, they were taking a walk through West Hollywood wearing practically the same outfit. Black snapbacks, black t-shirts, black sneakers — yeah, they’re a clone couple.

The couple also spent the Fourth of July together at an exclusive, star-studded party, held at Malibu’s Nobu restaurant. Prior to that, they got cozy at LA hotspot Bootsy Bellows. So cute!