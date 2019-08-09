See Pic
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Rocks Matching Outfit With GF Nicky Dodaj On Walk

Joseph Baena and Nicky Dodaj were the picture of love while taking a romantic stroll through the streets of West Hollywood in the same outfit.

Joseph Baena spent a relaxing summer day with his gorgeous girlfriend, Nicky Dodaj, as they strolled through West Hollywood side by side. In the pics taken of their August 8 outing, Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son, 21, had a big smile on his face during their walk as he chats with Nicky. You can tell that they’re totally into each other, since they’re a clone couple. Both Joseph and Nicky rocked black snapbacks, black shirts, and black sneakers (Yeezys and Converse) for their Los Angeles date. They went for different bottoms — Nicky in black leggings and Joseph in olive green shorts — but the rest is totally matchy-matchy. See a full-length pic from Joseph and Nicky’s cute day date below!

Joseph and Nicky started dating when they both attended Pepperdine University in Malibu, from where they both graduated in spring 2019. Nicki got her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management. Nicky has worked as a Financial Planning Intern at Midwest Financial Partners in Los Angeles since May 2018, according to her Linkedin profile. Nicky hails from Atlantic Beach, Florida, and is an avid Habitat for Humanity volunteer, as well. It’s unclear when exactly Joseph and Nicky became a couple during college, but the bodybuilder started showing up in her Instagram photos in February 2019. She liked a comment on the post that read, “is this a new friend??” Looks like it!

Now, Joseph and Nicky are basically inseparable. They were spotted leaving LA hotspot Bootsy Bellows while holding hands on June 21. Joseph showed off his hard-earned muscles in a tight tee, and Nicky looked adorable in short-shorts, a graphic tee, and heels.

The Pepperdine alumni also spent the Fourth of July together, hitting up an exclusive, invite-only party at Malibu’s Nobu restaurant. There, they partied with celebs like Gigi and Bella Hadid.