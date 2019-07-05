Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena, 21, Holds Girlfriend’s Hand In Sweet New PDA Pics

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s love child and new college grad Joseph Baena is living his best life this summer. He and his GF Nicky hit up an exclusive Fourth of July party at Malibu’s Nobu restaurant.

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s love child Joseph Baena may have grown up in sleepy Bakersfield, CA, but ever since attending college at Pepperdine University in Malibu, he’s become quite the fixture in the luxury seaside city. The 21-year-old recent college graduate spent the Fourth of July with girlfriend Nicky Dodaj at a party at ocean side sushi hotspot Nobu, a favorite among celebs like the Kardashians and Miley Cyrus. It was invite only so he’s become a local celeb these days.

The couple arrived hand in hand at the Bootsy Bellows Independence Day party at Nobu with hunky Joseph looking more and more like his dad’s mini-me by the day. Not only in his face and wavy brown hair, but he’s taken up body building just like the 71-year-old action star and former California governor did at Joseph’s age. He wore an all-white outfit of a t-shirt that clung to his muscular torso and a pair of jeans rolled up at the cuff. He completed the look with classic checkered Vans slip-on skate shoes.

Joseph’s college sweetheart Nicky was equally casual yet chic in torn faded jeans, a white shirt with a blue jacket over it and pointed white shoes as they held hands tightly while entering the star-studded party. Earlier in the day supermodel sisters Gigi, 24, and Bella Hadid, 21 were seen enjoying their Fourth of July holiday at the exclusive bash. The invite-only party asked guests to dress in all-white which the siblings as well as Joseph did. Nicky probably ditched her blue jacket once inside.

Joseph and Nicky are a regular at Bootsy Bellows events. They hit up the club’s West Hollywood locale on June 21, again holding hands and looking very much in love. He’s had more free time on his hands after his April 28 graduation from Pepperdine. Arnold attended and proudly shared a photo next to Joseph in his cap and gown on his social media with the caption, “Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebration and I’m so proud of you. I love you!”