Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Love Child Joseph Baena Hits The Gym While Half-Sister Katherine Weds

Maybe the invite got lost in the mail? Arnold Schwarzenegger’s love child Joseph Baena was working out at Pepperdine while his half-sister Katherine married Chris Pratt just 90 minutes up the coast.

While Arnold Schwarzenegger has been loving and supportive of Joesph Baena, the child he fathered with the family maid, it seems his kids with wife Maria Shriver don’t seem to be as forgiving. 21-year-old Joseph — who is the same age as Maria and Arnold’s son Christopher — spent half-sister Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s June 8 wedding day getting his sweat on with a grueling workout at Pepperdine University in Malibu in a video a friend posted to Instagram stories you can see here. Meanwhile just 90 minutes up the coast in Montecito, Katherine, 29, was tying the knot with actor Chris Pratt, 39.

Not only was Joseph lifting weights during the day, he later hit up a party that night at a private residence in Bel Air with his girlfriend while Katherine’s wedding reception was going down. They attended the GO Campaign presents Vintage Hollywood 2019 bash and posed for a cameraman hired to work the party. Joseph is still the spitting image of his famous dad, and was seen posing in a crisp white shirt and black trousers.

It wouldn’t be the first slight that Katherine has shown to Arnold’s love child. On April 10’s National Sibling Day she took to Instagram and shared a series of throwback photos alongside siblings Christina, 27, and Patrick, 25 and Christopher, writing “I LOVE THEM SO MUCH #nationalsiblingsday,” and even fans in the comments noticed there was one blood sibling missing. She also does not follow Joseph on social media, although Joseph follows Katherine and Patrick.

Arnold fathered Joseph with longtime family maid Mildred “Patty” Baena, and he was born a mere five days apart from Christopher in Oct. of 1997. She used a different surname on Joseph’s birth certificate and his true identity didn’t come out until 2011, two years after she filed from divorce from Joseph’s presumptive dad.

But ever since Arnold has stepped up and been there for his mini-me son, who like him is heavily into bodybuilding. He even attended Joseph’s April 28 graduation, posing as a proud dad for social media pics where he wrote “Congratulations Joseph!. Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebration and I’m so proud of you. I love you!” None of Joseph’s half siblings attended the commencement ceremony.