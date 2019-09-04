Justin Bieber Snuggles Hailey Baldwin During ‘Perfect’ Beach Date — Sweet Pics

Hailey Baldwin enjoyed cuddles by the sea with her ‘(future) baby Daddy,’ complete with an adorable picnic setup and some boozy beverages! The model even gave fans a closer peek at her ring collection.

You’ve seen it on The Notebook, The Last Song, and now, Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram: the “perfect” beach date! The 22-year-old model shared sweet snapshots of her trip to the seashore with husband Justin Bieber, 25, on Sept. 3, and they could serve as inspiration for all those “date idea” listicles. Hailey buried herself in Justin’s arms in the first photo — JB was too lost in the moment to even open his eyes for the picture! In the second picture, Hailey revealed their picnic setup: a bottle of wine, a couple of Corona bottles and two champagne glasses in a wooden box. Hailey grabbed one of those glasses for the third picture, in which she showed off her assortment of rings. Yes, it included that ginormous engagement ring!

“The most perfect day with my person :),” Hailey captioned her beach date post, and Justin also had sentimental words to share! “Getaways with you are all I need,” the “I Don’t Care” singer captioned his own photo of the beach picnic on Instagram. The date lasted into the evening, and Hailey and Justin continued their lovefest by the fireside. Mrs. Bieber snapped a photo of Justin by the burning wood and even threw in a saucy caption for her Instagram Story: “u r very fine…hi (future) baby daddy.”

Once again, fans were reminded that Justin and Hailey are holding off on babymaking plans for now (Justin was the first to inform their followers in early July). First, they’ve got a wedding to attend — their own! After a reported four attempts to gather the wedding party together, Hailey and Justin have finally set Sept. 30th as the official date to tie the knot, HollywoodLife confirmed. The nuptials will be held in South Carolina, and the wedding’s comic book-inspired invitation was obtained by TMZ!

After their courthouse wedding in Sept. 2018, Justin will have already celebrated his one-year marriage anniversary with Hailey when they exchange vows in South Carolina. Regardless, he’s still battling pre-wedding nerves.

“He wants to provide for her like none other and show her that their bond is the greatest thing that they have. So you can imagine that later this month when they get married again in front of God and friends and family, some things have weighed on him, and he’s been nervous because he wants it to be perfect and everything Hailey wants it to be,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He wants to make that moment where he is his best self. There is excitement that surrounds that but it’s a nervous excitement because this will make it real and forever in his mind so he wants everything to go 100% right.”