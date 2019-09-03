Sophia Stallone, 23, All Smiles As Dad Sylvester Lovingly Wraps An Arm Around Her

Sophia Stallone looked as happy as could be on Sept. 2 when she represented the movie ‘Scarface’ with a jacket and hung out with her dad Sylvester Stallone and mom Jennifer Flavin in Rome, Italy.

Sophia Stallone, 23, looked like a proud and thrilled daughter when she was seen walking the streets of Rome, Italy with her parents, Sylvester Stallone, 73, and Jennifer Flavin, 51, on Sept. 2! The blonde beauty was all smiles as she leaned in for a hug with her famous dad while showing off a stylish outfit that included a red jacket that had a photo of Al Pacino in the movie Scarface on the back, denim shorts and white sneakers. At one point, Sly turned her around to show the iconic image on the jacket to cameras nearby as they both laughed.

Sophia is known for taking family trips whenever she can so her latest bout in Rome is not too much of a surprise. In July, the family, including Sophia’s sisters, Sistine, 21, and Scarlet, 17, enjoyed time in Croatia and they were sure to show off the beautiful location and they’re memorable moments on social media. One photo, posted by Scarlet, showed all three sisters laying back in their bikinis while in clear blue water. “let us be,” she captioned the snapshot.

In addition to Scarlet’s eye-catching pic, Sophia took to her own Instagram to post photos of herself showing off her incredible figure in two different bikinis. One had blue and white stripes while the other had multi-colored stripes. In one pic, she was standing on a boat by the water and in another she was standing in front of a refrigerator filled with drinks as she was taking a sip of a lemon-flavored beverage in a can.

It’s always fun to see Sophia’s family outings with her dad, mom and sisters! We look forward to seeing where she’ll travel to next!