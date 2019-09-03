North West must have just received a visit from the Tooth Fairy, because she’s the proud owner of a huge gap in her front teeth! North’s toothless grin is just way too cute.

The West and Disick kids spent Labor Day having the time of their lives at a carnival in Malibu, California. Pics of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s eldest daughter, North West, were particularly cute. The six-year-old has lost her front tooth! North was photographed basically beaming as she zoomed down a slide at the fair, and her wide grin showed a huge gap in her top row of teeth. The Tooth Fair clearly just visited Calabasas recently. Not that she needs any spare cash, but it’s always nice to get those loose tooth perks when you’re in first grade!

Can you believe how old these kids are getting? It was just yesterday that Kim was pregnant with America’s royal baby. Now, North is the big sister to three siblings: brother Saint West, 3, sister Chicago West, 1, and her newborn baby brother, Psalm West. North is still her mom and dad’s pride and joy, though. She’s always dressed adorably. For her day out at the fair with her cousins, including best friend Penelope Disick, 7, North wore a pair of pink floral cat ears (very Ariana Grande of her), a sequined shirt, and hot pink pants.

She’s a total fashionista on the regular. Not only did she have her own photoshoot for our sister publication, WWD, earlier this year, but her everyday outfits are pure couture. What other six-year-old do you know who wears a faux fur coat and Yeezys to get frozen yogurt, or Balmain to their ballet class? Thought so!

We’re definitely going to see a lot of her in the future. Aside from the inevitable Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoff starring all the kids, North has declared that she wants to be a singer and a dancer, or even a rapper like her dad, when she grows up.