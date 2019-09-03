Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Get Their PDA On During Sexy Date After Liam & Brody Splits

Miley Cyrus’s Labor Day was full of PDA. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that while hitting up SoHo with her mom, Tish Cyrus, Miley was ‘all over’ Kaitlynn Carter, giving her kisses and loving ‘affection.’

PDA was on the menu when Miley Cyrus, 26, and Kaitlynn Carter, 30, hit up SoHo House in Los Angeles on Sept. 1. Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, 52, joined the rumored couple 52, but having her there didn’t stop Miley from getting her hands on Kaitlynn. “Miley was all over Kaitlynn,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “and it didn’t bother her mom, herself or Kaitlynn while they were there. It felt extremely normal. They were kissing and holding hands and always touching the entire time they were there.

While this date was full of PDA, it never got terribly explicit, according to the source. Miley and Kaitlynn “never went overboard with anything though because of it being a pretty classy place, but they were not afraid to show affection. Miley was really all about it and all about Kaitlynn.” Miley, per the source, “was the one who was instigating everything,” and it sounds like Kaitlynn was receptive to the “Slide Away” singer’s loving attention.

Here’s hoping that Kaitlynn’s ex, Brody Jenner, 36, wasn’t also at that same restaurant. He and Kaitlynn had a close call at the MTV Video Music Awards. Shortly after Miley and Kaitlynn arrived at the Columbia Records VMA after-party, Brody and his new girlfriend, Josie Canseco, 22, showed up! Thankfully, there was “no drama” at the party, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The two couples didn’t really interact with each other. “Kaitlynn and Miley did their own thing while Brody and Josie did theirs.” The two couples spent the night “hanging with their own crews and having a good time.”

While these two couples left the party unscathed, it would be odd if Brody took Josie to SoHo house, only to once again see Miley making out with Kaitlynn. It would be even odder if it were Liam Hemsworth, 29, sitting there at SoHo house. Miley’s soon-to-be ex-husband has been laying low in Australia with his brothers after the split, according to TMZ. He also is putting his focus on his work. In his first social media post since announcing the breakup, Liam promoted his new movie, Killerman, which was released in the USA on Aug. 30.