Gabrielle Union is on a ritzy trip in the south of France to celebrate her 5 year anniversary with husband Dwayne Wade!

Europe is the place to be this summer! Gabrielle Union, 46, appeared to be having some ocean-side fun on a glamorous trip to Saint Tropez on Saturday, August 31. The actress shared a series of photos of herself in a asymmetrical black bikini as she uses an outdoor shower right on a dock. She smiles sweetly in the first, but then switches to a sexy and seductive post in the second snap. All of the photos show of Gabrielle’s toned derrière, sculpted legs, and insanely flat tummy. She rocked ultra long braids for the ocean side dip, and appeared to be getting some kayaking in.

“Rinse and Repeat 🚿👙,” Gabrielle captioned the photos, adding, “#WadeWorldTour2019 #AnniversaryAntics #Year5 📸 by @dwyanewade.” The Bring It On actress is in the lavish location to celebrate her five-year wedding anniversary to former NBA star Dwayne Wade, 37 — who, according to the caption, also snapped the sexy photos. The couple tied the knot on August 30, 2014 in Miami, Florida and have been together for a decade. Gabrielle and Dwayne are also parents to 10-month old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who turns 1 on November 7.

The duo have been avidly posting from their vacation, regularly updating their Instagram stories. Gabrielle and Dwayne spent the earlier part of the day boating, and finished with a romantic outdoor dinner. “Screaming Eagle for the win! Lit Lit,” Dwayne posted over a photo of the couple while holding a bottle of wine. Gabrielle stunned in a strapless emerald green dress for the evening outing, which she shared was part of her new collaboration with clothing brand New York & Company. Other photos show Gabrielle smiling with a group of people holding a cake, along with balloons that read “Happy Anniversary,” while Dwayne took a walk down memory lane and re-posted several videos and pictures from their romantic wedding day.

Prior to posting the sexy bikini images, Gabrielle shared a smiling photo of the couple, and hilariously wrote, “We eatin gluten & dairy. 🤗❤🤗”. This is also Gabrielle and Dwayne’s second visit to Europe this summer, as they vacationed in Italy back in July.