Gabrielle Union Twerks For Husband Dwyane Wade After Kissing Him On A Yacht In Italy

Gabrielle Union let loose and proved she’s having the time of her life on her vacation in Capri, Italy when she joined her husband Dwyane Wade for a dance fest on a lavish boat.

Gabrielle Union, 46, made sure to let her fans know she’s thoroughly enjoying her vacation with her hubby Dwyane Wade, 37, when she took to Instagram on July 16 to share a fun-loving moment. In a video clip, the actress can be seen wearing a flowing white sleeveless dress while Dwyane looks casual in a black T-shirt and matching black pants. The two are standing on a boat in the wind and after sharing a sweet kiss, the lovebirds start dancing with huge smiles on their faces and Gabrielle even twerks at one point! “Our lens. Our story. #WadeWorldTour2019 #567@567worldwide #tighthipchallenge,” Gabrielle captioned the video.

Followers of the stunning beauty were sure to leave comments on the adorable video. “this how I need me and my future husband to be 😂😍,” one wrote. “Love y’all relationship man 🤞🏾🔥🙏🏾,” another wrote. “Honestly!!! I just love you guys😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” a third comment read.

Gabrielle has been sharing numerous memorable moments from her vacation to social media so her latest dancing clip is not too much of a surprise, but it still is the cutest! On July 15, Gabrielle shared a different post to Instagram that showed her and her love posing and smiling while on a boat in front of the ocean blue water, and they looked just as thrilled as in their latest clip.

In addition to their thriving marriage, Gabrielle and Dwyane have their eight-month-old daughter Kaavia to be excited about. The new parents proudly presented their baby girl on the red carpet of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on July 11, proving their one of the best trios out there!