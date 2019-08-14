Gabrielle Union Claps Back At Haters Shaming Her Working 9 Months After Daughter’s Birth

Gabrielle Union opened up about why she decided to go back to work nine months after her daughter, Kaavia’s birth and admitted she doesn’t feel guilty about it at all.

Gabrielle Union, 46, is feeling good about her career choices as a new mother despite what others think. The new America’s Got Talent judge stepped out for the live show’s red carpet event on Aug. 13 and took a moment to explain why she decided to go back to work at the show only nine months after her daughter Kaavia was born.

“I don’t have mom guilt, and I’ll tell you why,” the actress told Us Weekly on the red carpet. “Being able to have the job that I love and the baby that I dreamed of [is great]. I’m a better mom because I’m able to go away and do what I love. Even if I failed miserably, I’m following my dreams. … I would be less of a mother if I didn’t set out every day to try to make my dreams come true and other people’s dreams come true. So I don’t have guilt.”

Gabrielle also touched upon how her work ethic is supported by a lot of fellow parents. “We all grew up like, ‘Go, Mom, go. Go, Mom, go!’ Not like, ‘Why are you missing things?’ but, ‘Way to go, I’m glad you’re living your dream,’” she explained. “We’re all kind of rooting for each other.”

Gabrielle and her husband Dwyane Wade, 37, announced the joyous news that little Kaavia was born via surrogate in Nov. after the doting mom had admitted to suffering from “eight or nine miscarriages” in her 2017 book, We’re Going to Need More Wine. At her public appearance on Tuesday, Gabrielle also expressed her gratitude for her daughter and how glad she is that she and Dwyane didn’t give up on starting a family despite the fact that she wasn’t able to physically carry a child to full term. “[Kaavia’s] just amazing,” she gushed. “I’m so glad that me and my husband and our family just kept trying and plugging away and hoping and praying. She’s all of our dreams come true.”