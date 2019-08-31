Ariana Grande Cancels Belgium Meet & Greet: ‘My Anxiety & Depression Have Been At An All Time High’

Ariana Grande has been on the road for so long with her ‘Sweetener’ world tour that her anxiety and depression has returned. She cancelled a fan meet and greet in Belgium as a result.

Ariana Grande has been on the road with her Sweetener tour since March 18 and the grueling schedule has finally caught up with her. The 26-year-old is currently in the middle of the European leg but was forced to cancel a fan meet and greet in Antwerp, Belgium on Aug. 30 after revealing that her depression has returned, causing her to have panic attacks. She told fans in an Instagram story about the issues she’s been having, and how she needed to save her energy and mental health strength for her concert performance.

“Hi my loves. Time for some honesty. My anxiety and depression have been at an all time high lately. I have been giving you all I’ve got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it. Today has been an extra rough one. After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be to not do soundcheck party or m&g today and preserve my energy for the show,” she wrote in the post.

“I don’t want to rush through our time together or seem shaky. I like spending actual time with you and I won’t be able to be present or give you the best of me today. Anybody that had m&g or soundcheck today will of course be fully reimbursed for this decision. I love you. I’m so sorry. I promise I will absolutely give you the best show I can,” she added.

Ariana killed it in concert, as before she went onstage she posted an IG photo of herself and wrote next to it, “I’ll give u all I have n nothing less I promise,” and then posted two videos of her performing where she was hitting high notes and her powerful voice was in top form.

Fans were totally understanding, with one writing “take care of you ♡ we love you so, so unbelievably much.” Another fan told her “you did that tonight!!! so damn proud of you & you have been through so much stuff and still you are so damn strong & I don’t know a better person than u & i cannot express how much I love u 🥺🖤”

One concertgoer wrote “ariana i just wanted to take time to say how proud i am for tonights show even with everything you were dealing with you still managed to come on the stage and SLAYED like always we are so so proud of you for everything you do for each and every one of us. you accomplished so much and it just shows how strong and caring you are.. from the bottom of our hearts. thank u we love you so much please please please take some time to take care of yourself🥺🖤🖤.”

Ari’s European tour in a grueling one with nonstop shows though Oct. 16, where she performs two nights at London’s O2 Arena. Then she heads back to the states for another leg of her U.S. tour beginning on Nov. 9 and going through Dec. 22 with two nights at Inglewood, CA’s Forum. This girl has been on the road since MARCH so no wonder she’s feeling the stress of the road.