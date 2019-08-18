Harry Styles got his groove on at Ariana Grande’s London show! He also spent some time chatting with Millie Bobby Brown.

Harry Styles was an unexpected highlight of Ariana Grande‘s London concert on Aug. 17. The former One Direction member, 25, was spotted dancing the night away in the audience, which was luckily caught on camera much to his fans’ delight. At one point, Harry was spotted grooving to Ari’s song “Break Your Heart Right Back.” One fan tweeted the fun video alongside the caption, “harry dancing break your heart right back is so cute…. btw i need a picture of u two @ArianaGrande.” True! Unfortunately, a photo of Ariana and Harry backstage hasn’t come out yet.

Harry wasn’t the only celebrity in the audience at the O2 Arena, though. Millie Bobby Brown was also in attendance, and even got to spend some time with the “Sign of the Times” hitmaker. The pair appeared deep in conversation as Ari performed her Thank U, Next track, “make up.” The Stranger Things star could be seen throwing her head back in laughter after Harry said something to her. Fans believe the woman Harry was dancing with was also Millie’s mom, Kelly Brown. “Harry was really grinding on millie’s mom THIS IS SENDING ME,” @kissysvogue tweeted.

harry dancing break your heart right back is so cute…. btw i need a picture of u two @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/mvmEX9EYK1 — lara (@tearskissy) August 18, 2019

While fans appreciated the clips of Harry having the time of his life at Ariana’s show, his presence isn’t all that surprising considering the two artists have worked together in the past. He penned her 2014 song “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart” from her sophomore album, My Everything.

Harry and Millie Bobby Brown tonight at the Ariana Grande show, 17/08 via rosiexwh pic.twitter.com/TRPV34ue8w — Harry Styles Updates (@thestylespics) August 17, 2019

Harry later performed the song at his own show in Manchester in April 2018, nearly a year after a bomber attacked Ariana’s Manchester Arena show, leaving 22 attendees dead. “The next song that we’re going to play, I wrote a few years ago, and I gave it to a singer called Ariana Grande,” Harry said before the performance, adding, “She sang it a few times, and now we’re going to do our version of it for you. And if you can find some way to join in, please do so. I stand with you, Manchester…and I thank you for spending some time with us.”