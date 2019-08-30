See Pic
Hollywood Life

Teresa Giudice, 47, Stuns In A Coral Pink String Bikini In New Pic From Her Mykonos Trip

Teresa Giudice
KCR/Shutterstock
Teresa Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
West Hollywood, CA - Teresa Giudice seems to really be enjoying herself recently as she continues her fun from the weekend with a girls night out at Nice Guy. Pictured: Teresa Giudice BACKGRID USA 28 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Teresa Giudice Leaves Craigs With FriendsPictured: Teresa GiudiceRef: SPL1608380 251017 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Teresa Giudice Teresa Giudice attends a live Q + A and book signing, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA - 05 Dec 2016 Teresa Giudice attends a live Q + A and book signing held at The Grateful Palate, Fort Lauderdale View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Teresa Giudice’s body just keeps getting better with age. The ‘RHONJ’ star rocked a tiny coral string bikini while vacationing in Greece and showed it off in a sexy new pic.

Body building is the best thing to ever happen to Teresa Giudice. Her figure at age 47 is something that most women in their 20’s would kill for, and she flaunted it in the tiniest of string bikinis while on vacation on the Greek island of Mykonos. She posted an Instagram pic on Aug. 30 sitting on a lounger in a coral pink two piece while holding a glass of rose. She wasn’t planning on hitting the pool as the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a full face of glam makeup. But it was her killer bikini body that was the centerpiece of the photo.

Teresa’s coral two piece featured a zig-zag pattered top that showed off plenty of cleavage. From the way she was seated the only thing visible on her bottoms were the tiny string ties on her hips. Her blonde highlights in her hair were perfect for the vacay pic and her skin was golden and sun-kissed.

Teresa just got back from vacation in time to move her oldest daughter Gia, 18, off to college and is obviously thinking about those sunny getaway days. On Aug. 28, she shared several Instagram stories videos of her three other daughters Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, hugging their big sis in her new dorm room at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

View this post on Instagram

a bikini kind of life 👙

A post shared by Teresa Giudice ® (@teresagiudice) on

Sadly, Teresa had some haters on her page for taking a European vacation while husband Joe Giudice, 47, is back in the U.S. still in Federal custody and fighting an I.C.E. deportation back to Italy after he completed a prison stint for bankruptcy fraud in March. “Yes🙌🏽 and you deserve it after all that you’ve been through. Ignore the noise and keep doing you🔥🔥🔥,” one fan told Teresa while another added “If anybody deserves a vacation it is you!!” A user named Susan told her, “After what you went through you deserve to be on vacation and be able to get away!! Forget all the negative words from people. You know that you give the world to your children and that is all should matter to you!! You have overcome so much and should be very proud of that!! Keep the faith!! 😄😄😄.”

 