Teresa Giudice, 47, Stuns In A Coral Pink String Bikini In New Pic From Her Mykonos Trip

Teresa Giudice’s body just keeps getting better with age. The ‘RHONJ’ star rocked a tiny coral string bikini while vacationing in Greece and showed it off in a sexy new pic.

Body building is the best thing to ever happen to Teresa Giudice. Her figure at age 47 is something that most women in their 20’s would kill for, and she flaunted it in the tiniest of string bikinis while on vacation on the Greek island of Mykonos. She posted an Instagram pic on Aug. 30 sitting on a lounger in a coral pink two piece while holding a glass of rose. She wasn’t planning on hitting the pool as the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a full face of glam makeup. But it was her killer bikini body that was the centerpiece of the photo.

Teresa’s coral two piece featured a zig-zag pattered top that showed off plenty of cleavage. From the way she was seated the only thing visible on her bottoms were the tiny string ties on her hips. Her blonde highlights in her hair were perfect for the vacay pic and her skin was golden and sun-kissed.

Teresa just got back from vacation in time to move her oldest daughter Gia, 18, off to college and is obviously thinking about those sunny getaway days. On Aug. 28, she shared several Instagram stories videos of her three other daughters Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, hugging their big sis in her new dorm room at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Sadly, Teresa had some haters on her page for taking a European vacation while husband Joe Giudice, 47, is back in the U.S. still in Federal custody and fighting an I.C.E. deportation back to Italy after he completed a prison stint for bankruptcy fraud in March. “Yes🙌🏽 and you deserve it after all that you’ve been through. Ignore the noise and keep doing you🔥🔥🔥,” one fan told Teresa while another added “If anybody deserves a vacation it is you!!” A user named Susan told her, “After what you went through you deserve to be on vacation and be able to get away!! Forget all the negative words from people. You know that you give the world to your children and that is all should matter to you!! You have overcome so much and should be very proud of that!! Keep the faith!! 😄😄😄.”