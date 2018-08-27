Teresa Giudice, 46, Contends For Bikini Queen Of The Summer In Tiny Suit & Spray Tan: See Pics

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star took a trip to the Bahamas with just her daughters and looked simple fantastic! Is she officially gearing up for a life without Joe?

Teresa Giudice’s living it up! The reality star looked better than ever wearing a teeny-tiny bikini on the Caribbean beach, soaking in the rays at The Atlantis Resort in Paradise Island, Bahamas on Aug 26. The ‘RHONJ’ mom brought her four daughters — Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9 — along for a sunny vacay, getting together to enjoy the last days of summer before it’s back to school for the kiddos. Teresa shared the bikini-clad shot to her Instagram, looking fierce in a multi-colored bikini with sleek straight blonde hair and of course, a killer tan. And would you look at how tone she is? Wonder if she’s gearing up for another fitness competition!

Earlier in the summer of 2018, competed in a NJ bodybuilding competition, and since then, she’s enjoyed posting swimsuit shots of herself all over social media. In fact, her social media shows just how much she’s been living to the fullest, while her husband, Joe Giudice, is currently serving time in prison for tax fraud and is awaiting a deportation hearing. A hearing, we might add, that Teresa reportedly will not attend. Perhaps this vacation and her absence at the hearing is a sign that she is getting ready to divorce her husband?

If she is, we’re hearing EXCLUSIVELY on HollywoodLife that she won’t be single for long. In fact, it’s possible she’s already romantically involved with someone else. Teresa’s former crisis manager Wendy Feldman gave us an EXCLUSIVE insight earlier in the summer. “I don’t think it would be fair to speculate but – you know that there’s somebody else in Teresa’s life, so I would think that she’s prepared,” she said. “She’s never going to confirm it. She’s saving it for the show. If you’re Bravo, you’re going to tell her to save it. So, Bravo have just struck gold. They have a new storyline for Teresa,” Wendy continued. “That was getting old. So, that gets them a long way. So, that’s what I’m saying. Teresa hasn’t been to see Joe– it was on the show– at one point, for four months. So, that tells a lot.”

While Teresa has denied divorce rumors in the past, viewers will just have to wait and see if Teresa’s mystery man is revealed on the next season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. In the meantime, we’ll just have to settle for all her bikini selfies.