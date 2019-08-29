Watch
Teresa Giudice Gets Emotional While Moving Daughter Gia, 18, Into College

Teresa was just recently partying on the Greek island of Mykonos, but she’s back home to get her oldest daughter settled for her first semester at college!

Teresa Giudice, 47, is far from being an empty nester — but she couldn’t hold back her emotions as she she got her oldest daughter Gia moved into college. The 18-year-old is attending Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ this Fall, which is about 45 minutes from her parents home in Montville. The proud mom posted a series of videos to her Instagram documenting the teens big move — which is her first time living away — on Wednesday, August 28.

In true celebratory fashion, Teresa made sure champagne bottles were on-hand, and kicked off her Instagram story with a video of Gia and her niece Miranda Fazliu popping bottles to mark the occasion (Gia and her cousin are both heading to college this semester). Teresa then documented the entire moving experience, which featured her brother and Gia’s uncle Joe Gorga, 40, doing all the heavy lifting! “How many suitcases — 5 suitcases!” Teresa exclaimed while filming. Gia was then seen embracing Bella, the family dog, as they prepared to head to the college campus. The day appeared to be a family affair, as Gia’s grandpa Frank Giudice — a.k.a Nonno Franco — and younger sister Milania, 14, also came along for the trip!

Once they arrived at the campus, Teresa couldn’t get enough of the stunning view. “You have a nice view! Wow! Beautiful view!” the RHONJ star exclaimed, as uncle Joe could be seen moving Gia’s furniture and setting up a television. The Giudice’s were welcomed by group of students upon their arrival, and it looks like Gia is going to have plenty of friends before classes get underway! The teen recently attended prom with her close friend — and son of RHONJ‘s Dolores CataniaFrankie, 20. Rumors initially began swirling that the duo were more than friends, with Teresa and Dolores even saying they would one day love to see the two married — but both parties denied they were dating. For his part, Frankie attends college about 45 minutes away at Sacred Heart University in Fairchild, CT.

Sadly, Gia’s dad Joe Giudice, 47, was not part of her big move as he’s still in custody of ICE while it is being decided if he will be able to remain in New Jersey, or be deported back to his native country of Italy. Joe completed a 41 month sentence on charges of conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud, and was released in March 2019.