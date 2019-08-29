Teresa Giudice: Why She’s Partying In Mykonos Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Joe’s Deportation Drama

Teresa is continuing to ‘live her best life’ on the Greek party island, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY — even though her husband Joe could be deported at any time.

Teresa Giudice, 47, is raising some serious eyebrows with her ritzy vacation in Greece. The reality star appeared be letting loose in a bikini with girlfriends — sans her wedding ring — on a beach in Mykonos on Tuesday, August 27. “The reason Teresa wasn’t wearing her wedding ring was simply because she didn’t want to risk losing it on the beach so she decided not to wear it and it really wasn’t a big deal,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is in the midst of dealing with some major drama, as her husband Joe Giudice, 47, is in custody of ICE while the US Government determines whether he will remain a resident of New Jersey, or deported back to his home country, Italy.

Joe, who immigrated to the US as a child, was released from a Pennsylvania federal prison facility in March following a 41-month sentence for conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa notoriously spent 11-months in prison on the same charges prior to her husband, and was released on December 23, 2015. “Teresa is doing her best to be a supportive wife but neither her, nor Joe know how long his appeal battle will go on at this point,” the insider confirms, before going on to reveal that Joe wants Teresa to have a life outside of his legal drama. “Joe and her have a mutual understanding that she’s not expected to put her entire life on hold while he’s away. Joe completely trusts Teresa and he knows she is taking care of their kids, but she is also allowed to enjoy her life and spend time going on vacations and doing whatever else makes her happy.”

Teresa and Joe share four daughters together: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14 and Audriana, 10. “She’s enjoying this vacation before dropping Gia off at college next week,” a second source reveals. Gia will be attending Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ this fall, which is about 45 minutes away from her parents home in Montville — making Gia the first of Teresa’s kids to leave home.

“Teresa Giudice went away on vacation because she’s continuing to live her life as best as she can with Joe away,” the second source continued. “It was a great disappointment that he lost his appeal, but she also knows it’s important to keep living her life. She’s telling those close to her that her not wearing her ring means absolutely nothing.”