Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Rocks Sexy Red Bikini While Floating In the Pacific Ocean

Summer’s not over until Elizabeth Hurley says it is! With cold temperatures on the way, the queen of the season cranked the heat up by posing in a hot-red bikini while on splashing on a beautiful beach.

In just over three weeks, summer will be officially over. Before the first day of fall (Sept. 23) arrives, Elizabeth Hurley, 54, is going to spend as much time as she can in a bikini. “Kisses from the Pacific Ocean,” she captioned an Aug. 28 Instagram post of her lounging half-submerged in foamy waters. The Bedazzled star posed as if she was having her picture taken for the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. After seeing this photo, it would be a crime if she weren’t included in the 2020 edition.

The summer of 209 has belonged to Elizabeth. She kicked off the season early by celebrating Memorial Day by dancing in a skimpy striped swimsuit. From there, it was one sexy swimsuit after another. She lounged in her “fave” animal print bikini at the end of May and rocked a tiny white bikini ahead of her 54th birthday in June. After blowing the candles out on her cake, Elizabeth lit up the season by lounging on an outdoor sofa in a nectarine-colored two-piece.

How does Elizabeth, at age 54, look like she’s still in her 20s? Surprisingly, she maintains her youthful glow by staying out of the sun’s light. “I only go in the sun before 9am and after 6pm,” she said in an Aug. 7 Instagram post. She does have a point, though — studies have shown that prolonged sun exposure increases wrinkles and puts people at risk of developing skin cancer. However, dodging the sun’s wrath is not her only trick. She also makes time to exercise and eats only “nutritious foods.” She also says that she prefers to “eat [her] food earlier in the day, so you’ve got more time to digest it and your body can rest in the sleep period.” So, no late-night snacking for her.

“As the face and body of her own swimwear line [Elizabeth Hurley Beach], it’s essential that she stays in shape,” a source close to Liz told HollywoodLife in 2018. The insider said that Liz was never really big into “junk food” so eating “clean” and “avoiding all processed foods” is second nature to her. Liz prefers to stick to an “organic diet that’s low in carbs and high in veggies and protein.”