Nicki Minaj Fans Come For Cardi B After She Posts About Someone Being ‘Sooo Obsessed’ With Her

It appears that the long-standing feud between Nicki Minaj & Cardi B is far from over. The Barbz are coming for Cardi after she seemingly shaded Nicki on social media.

Nicki Minaj fans are entirely convinced that her nemesis, Cardi B, 26, is shading her in a new Instagram post. The “Money” rapper took to the gram on Aug. 16 and shared a super cryptic message. “Have you ever had somebody sooo obsessed with you ? Shit starts to feel a little creepy 😳 truly spooky,” Cardi wrote that night, alongside a video of Mariah Carey, 49. But — Nicki’s dedicated fanbase were NOT here for the apparent shade. “Girl you’re nobody to be obsessed with 😂😂 you’ll never be Nic or her level,” one member of The Barbz wrote below the post.

The vicious remarks didn’t stop there. “Says the one that was stalking nickis page,” one fan said while another wrote; “Well damn somebody gotta do it cuz offset sure ain’t.” “You’re so bothered and it’s sad😂. You wanna be so unbothered yet you breath the minute somebody mention you with the truth,” another fan said in a comment. Ouch.

The cryptic message from Cardi arrived just one day before Nicki shared a message of her own in her new song with Pop Smoke. In “Welcome To The Party,” Nicki got REAL and sent a message to her haters. “All my pretty b***hes, high-saditty b***hes, got a milli b***hes on go, all these silly b***hes, I’ma kill these b***hes,” she raps. “Yo, pop, who the f*** want smoke? Keep-keep it real, you really mad, cause your baby dad used to like me though, I ain’t f*** him cause I ain’t want him, told him, ‘take a hike like a hiker,’ though,” she spit on the collab.

While the drama between Nicki and Cardi had been quiet for some time, things seemed to reignite on Nicki’s most recent episode of Queen Radio. In the heated segment, Fans instantly thought Nicki was taking a dig at Cardi when she remarked: “I would feel so fucking crazy if I had number ones and Grammys and ain’t on nobody top 50 list.” She went on to tout her own successes and added: “[I came] in this game with an authentic come up, writing raps, and doing what the fuck was really actually necessary. No Instagram, no reality shows, no sucking DJ’s dicks,” she said.