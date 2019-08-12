Nicki Minaj Shades Ex Safaree Samuels: He ‘Thought He Would Have A Rap Career’

It’s been five years since Nicki Minaj’s bitter breakup with Safaree Samuels, but she’s still coming for him. She dissed him on Queen Radio for thinking he was ‘going to have a rap career.’

Nicki Minaj‘s latest Queen Radio was filled with plenty of drama. Not only did she get into a fight with guest Joe Budden and kick him off the show, she dragged her ex Safaree Samuels yet again for no apparent reason. In the Aug. 12 Beats One podcast the 36-year-old blurted out “My ex thought he was going to have a rap career” and even though she didn’t name Safaree, listeners knew who she was talking about and thought it was a below the belt blow to someone she hasn’t been with since 2014.

“That man left years ago and any chance she get for no damn reason, she mention his name. Sis let that hurt go,” one twitter user wrote while another added, “I don’t know why Nicki is still dissing Safaree, that n***a moved on, he’s doing Love and Hip Hop now.” One fan had another theory, tweeting, “Nicki still loves Safaree which is why she’s still bringing his name up. I ain’t mad though cause I like them together.”

A Twitter user named Bam wrote, “I’m convinced Nicki miss Safaree because she is always talking about him. That man is minding his business and living his life. #QueenRadio.” Another fan agreed that Nicki still has unresolved feelings for the man she dated for 14 years, tweeting “Why Nicki still talking about Safaree????? She must miss him,” while one user tweeted “Nicki still not over Safaree lol.”



Why Nicki even bring Safaree up though???? Safaree: pic.twitter.com/AMaI5BGd4d — Shannon Person (@SPSportsEnt) August 12, 2019

Safaree when he log on twitter and see his name still being mentioned by Nicki Minaj 😂pic.twitter.com/knEbryKxOL — RIP KING NIP ALL MONEY IN (@Eric_EClass) August 12, 2019

So far, Safaree hasn’t responded but he doesn’t really need to when so many people are taking his side and wondering why Nicki after all these years is continuing to drag him. He’s been starring in Love and Hip Hop’s New York and Hollywood shows and is engaged to actress Erica Mena. He’s just out there living his life and probably wondering like everyone else why Nicki is still talking about him.