Nicki Minaj Sends A Message to Her Haters In Wild Remix Of Pop Smoke’s ‘Welcome To The Party’

Nicki Minaj is making a point to support up and coming artists these days, and the latest rising star to get some love from the rapper is Pop Smoke. Pop Smoke’s song, “Welcome to the Party,” has become a viral sensation this summer, and Nicki just upped it to a whole new level! Fans are absolutely buzzing about her verse, in which she goes OFF on anyone who has something negative to say about her. She holds nothing back, and the remix started trending on Twitter immediately after it was released during the late hours of Aug. 15.

“All my pretty b***hes, high-saditty b***hes, got a milli b***hes on go, all these silly b***hes, I’ma kill these b***hes,” she raps. “Yo, pop, who the f*** want smoke? Keep-keep it real, you really mad, cause your baby dad used to like me though, I ain’t f*** him cause I ain’t want him, told him, ‘take a hike like a hiker,’ though.” Oh snap!

Fans quickly began flooding Twitter to show their support for Nicki after the track was released. Many shared GIFs of their reaction to the lyrics, including some that referenced other rappers “running away” after hearing it. Of course, plenty of people think that the digs in Nicki’s verse are directed at her nemesis, Cardi B, who she’s been feuding with for about a year now. Nicki retweeted a few reaction tweets, and showed how grateful she was for her ‘Barbz’ who have been so supportive.

Nicki’s remix of “Welcome to the Party” comes just days after she joined Megan Thee Stallion on the track “Hot Girl Summer,” which also had fans talking about how talented she is. Nicki is currently working on her fifth studio album, but recently said she won’t release it until after she marries her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, later this year.