Nicki Minaj Confirms She ‘Will Be Married’ To Kenneth Petty Before Her New Album Comes Out

On her Aug. 12 episode of ‘Queen Radio,’ Nicki Minaj repeatedly called Kenneth Petty her ‘husband’ & spilled some major tea about their upcoming wedding ceremony.

Nicki Minaj, 36, may not be married to Kenneth Petty just yet, but the pair will be tying the knot ASAP, the rapper revealed in the Aug. 12 episode of Queen Radio. When chatting with TS Madison on the Apple Music radio show, she spilled all the tea on when the wedding will occur and what it will entail. For starters, she confirmed she didn’t elope yet. “I have not [eloped]” the female MC told Maddie. “We filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she explained. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

Nicki was sure to say that her music is taking center stage these days, so their initial wedding will be small. “I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later. I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out,” the rapper revealed. “Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married. I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy,” the rapper said.

Not only was the tea hot on the latest installment of Queen Radio, but the drama was heated as well. Nicki faced off with long-time enemy Joe Budden in the episode, who replaced Megan Thee Stallion as the episode’s guest. But — the two couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye throughout the dramatic episode, where Nicki conjured up past memories of the times Budden shaded her. Ultimately, Nicki accused Budden of being sexist and cut his microphone off. “I’m not addressing men anymore. You all address my husband if you have an issue from now on. Just know he will see you face to face,” the rapper threatened.

Of course, Nicki took some time to gush about her soon-to-be hubby. “He’s very much a street person and everybody automatically think he’s mean. He’s not mean, he’s just not used to playing games y’all are used to playing,” Nicki said. She also said that the fact their love “came back” to her after years apart was what made it so special.

You can listen to Nicki’s latest installment of Queen Radio right here.