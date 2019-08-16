‘DCC: Making The Team’ Preview: The Ladies Are Put To The Test During A Tough Interview Round

Kelli and Judy are one step closer to completing their 2019 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders roster on the Aug. 16 episode of ‘Making The Team,’ and the interview round is well underway in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek!

Trying out for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is just as mentally demanding as it is physically demanding, which we’ve seen on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team season after season! The tryouts always feature an interview round, where the women are asked tough questions to test their knowledge AND if they can think on their feet. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of this season’s interview round, which will air during Aug. 16 episode. “The ladies have to be smart,” DCC director, Kelli Finglass says. “They have to be well spoken, and they have to be pretty clever.”

She proves just how random the interview round can be by asking one girl, Kat, to “tell me a joke.” At first, Kat seems a little off-guard, but she saves the day by telling a super corny knock-knock joke that has all the judges cracking up. “They laughed!” she says in her confessional. “Thankfully. But it was SUCH a corny joke.” Then, Charlotte Jones, whose father owns the Dallas Cowboys, asks Angela who the owner of the team is, and Angela can’t come up with the answer. “That would be very important for you to know….” Charlotte warns her.

Next, Malena, who was heartbroken after being cut from tryouts during the 2018 season, shows up. “This is the first time I’ve been across the table from Malena since we last saw her, which ended in a very dramatic final cut,” Kelli reveals. One of the judges asks Malena what she’s learned about herself since that day, and she eloquently responds, “It’s a lot of feelings, a lot of emotions. I’m a very passionate person. But, now learning, I think these last few months, how to channel that passion — the mental step, I think, is a lot bigger than the physical step.”

In a confessional, Kelli admits that she found Malena’s answer to be very “philosophical.” However, she adds, “I didn’t feel like she was necessarily at ease with the conversation, compared to some of the other returning training camp gals that we’ve had in the past.” We’ll have to see how it all plays out when the new episode of DCC: Making The Team airs on Aug. 16 at 9:00 p.m on CMT!