‘DCC: Making The Team’ Preview: The Iconic Kick Line Brings Struggles During Tryouts

Tryouts are underway on season 14 of ‘DCC: Making The Team,’ but some of the cheerleaders find themselves struggling with the kick line in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek.

You can’t make the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading team without keeping up in the organization’s iconic kick line! On every season of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team, coaches Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell are able to weed out those who won’t be able to keep up by seeing how they perform in the kick line during tryouts. Not only does the kick line require flexibility, but also stamina and teamwork, as the ladies all have to kick their legs up super high and be in complete unison with one another.

“The kick line is a whole different animal,” Kelli says in this EXCLUSIVE preview from the show’s Aug. 9 episode. “Truly, it’s a whole different game of dance.” The clip shows several groups of girls attempting the kick line, with a few failing to keep up with the rest. “If one person is off in the kick line, it shows up,” Judy explains. “And not in a good way.” Even though these ladies have practiced for this and knew it was coming, it still catches some of them off guard.

“I didn’t realize how exhausted we would be by the time we got to the kicks!” one person trying out admits. “It was hard, for sure.” We’ll have to see who can handle the kick line and who can’t when the next episode of DCC: Making The Team airs Aug. 9 on CMT!

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team is currently in its 14th season. In addition to director Kelli and head choreographer, Judy, this season will also (once again) feature former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, Melissa Rycroft. Cheryl Burke from Dancing With The Stars will also appear on the show.