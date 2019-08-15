‘Bachelor In Paradise’s’ Hannah Godwin Strips Down To Nothing But Jeans In Sexy New Kensie Campaign

Hannah Godwin stars in a new Kensie campaign & looks drop-dead-gorgeous as she bares it all in nothing but a pair of jeans for the sexy new shoot.

Hannah Godwin, current Bachelor in Paradise star, just landed her very first fashion campaign with Kensie and she looks flawless in nothing but skinny jeans. The 24-year-old former Bachelor contestant is the new face of Kensie’s fall campaign, ‘Make Pretty Powerful,’ and she goes completely topless in the seriously sexy photos, where she is pictured in a slew of sexy outfits. In one photo, she can be seen climbing a ladder while wearing a pair of skintight high-waisted, dark-wash skinny jeans, while wearing no top or bra, and just covering her breasts with her arms. In another photo, Hannah is pictured in a lighter was skinny jeans with buttons up the front and is topless again, but this time she covered up her chest with a bouquet of flowers. Aside from her sexy photos, Hannah also poses in some pretty fall dresses including a halterneck purple and pink patterned maxi dress with a ruffled skirt and a mustard yellow lace tea-length frock.

The brand’s new campaign is all about empowering hard-working women and Hannah couldn’t help but gush about it saying, “‘Make Pretty Powerful,’– it’s about being confident in yourself, owning it, being you, loving yourself and your flaws. To me, Kensie is a lifestyle, it’s for that girl that’s busy and on the go, she’s a girl on a mission, but she’s also chic and classy. I’ve been a Kensie fan for a long time so it’s amazing to now be at the forefront of this new campaign.” Meanwhile, Ralph Gindi, COO, said about Hannah, “She certainly showed that pretty can be powerful after America watched her rebound from heartbreak to find… her happy ever after. We know that Bachelor Nation will be excited to see all of the ads and videos, and will have the opportunity to meet Hannah in person, at Macy’s Herald Square, during her first appearance on behalf of the Kensie brand.”

Bachelor fans get excited because Hannah will be making an appearance in September at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City, as part of the brand’s VIP Week, where she will host a meet and greet with fans all while promoting the new fall Kensie collection.

The new collection is currently available at department stores nationwide, and online at http://www.kensie.com. Included in the collection is workout gear, denim, outerwear, swimwear, dresses, shoes, accessories including handbags, jewelry, eyewear and watches, fragrances, and even kids apparel.