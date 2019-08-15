Hannah Brown Defends ‘BIP’s Demi After Tanner Tolbert Compares Her To Jed Wyatt

Tanner Tolbert received backlash for comparing Demi Burnett to her BFF, Hannah Brown’s, ex-fiance, Jed Wyatt, and now, Hannah is stepping in to share her two cents on the situation.

Hannah Brown is sticking up for her pal, Demi Burnett, amidst the 24-year-old’s Twitter feud with Tanner Tolbert. The drama started when Tanner accused Demi of being just like Hannah’s ex, Jed Wyatt, because she admitted to going on Bachelor in Paradise while “casually” seeing another woman back home. However, Hannah has made it clear that she doesn’t agree with the comparisons, and since she’s the closest to the situation, she insists that she knows best. “One is my best friend, one is my ex-fiance,” she tweeted. “I can tell you first hand, not the same.”

Demi has been getting romantically involved with Derek Peth on the current season of Bachelor in Paradise. During the Aug. 13 episode, she came clean to him about the fact that she had been dating a woman before she left for Paradise. However, she said she came on the show to get clarity about what she really wants. Meanwhile, Jed’s relationship with Haley Stevens was exposed after he proposed to Hannah on the most recent season of The Bachelorette. As the show aired, Haley came forward to reveal that Jed was only on the show to further his music career and said that he promised her they’d be in a relationship when he returned. After Hannah found out, she called off the engagement, even though Jed downplayed what was really going on with Haley.

Tanner has received backlash for his now-deleted tweet, with fans explaining that Demi’s situation is much different because she was honest about the fact that she was with someone else, while Jed lied. Tanner defended himself by revealing that he heard other information about Demi, which is what set him off. “Before filming even began I heard that Demi planned to leave the show engaged to this girl,” he wrote. “I support Demi fully….I am tired of everyone talking beforehand and pre-planning these relationships. I’m all for representations of all kinds..it has nothing to do with that. I don’t like how multiple people from the show tried to pre-plan relationships.”

one is my best friend, one is my ex-fiancé….I can tell you first hand, not the same. https://t.co/oCIoz850HD — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) August 14, 2019

Well, Demi eventually weighed in herself. “Oh f*** off,” she wrote. “Not the same at all. Maybe I can teach you a thing or two about going down on your wife.” OUCH! (Tanner is married to Jade Roper, who he met on Bachelor in Paradise and now has two kids with). Tanner sarcastically responded, “I’m always looking for ways to improve. He also confronted Demi about her alleged ‘plan’ to be with her girlfriend by the time filming ended, and she wrote back. “There was NO PLAN. You are speaking on something you HEARD about as if it is a fact. I was 100% honest and upfront the entire time. You are a grown ass man tweeting about rumors.”

Tanner responded, “If a rumor becomes true…doesn’t it then become a fact? Listen…I love watching you on TV and wish you nothing but happiness. But don’t throw stones if you live in a glass house.” We’ll see how Demi’s love story unfolds as Bachelor in Paradise continues on Aug. 19 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.