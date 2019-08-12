Hannah Brown Reveals How She Feels About Her Friends & Exes Dating On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Season six of ‘BIP’ Stars a bunch of Hannah Brown’s exes from ‘The Bachelorette,’ as well as some as her BFFs from ‘The Bachelor, and she opened up to us EXCLUSIVELY about whether that’s weird for her or not.

Hannah Brown’s journey on The Bachelorette is over, and now, she gets to sit back and watch some of her pals from The Bachelor, like Demi Burnett and Katie Morton, try to find love on Bachelor in Paradise. Interestingly, several of the men who vied for her heart on The Bachelorette are also on the show, but Hannah admitted that the thought of them dating her friends isn’t weird. “I mean, they’re my exes!” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at ABC’s junket during the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour on Aug. 5. “I am so supportive of my friends finding love. They have been supportive of me on my journey, so I would be the same for them. I’m excited to watch and see how their love stories unfold.”

Hannah actually showed up in the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise and lent an ear to Demi, who revealed she had been dating a woman before the show. “I was really thankful that she valued our relationship and our friendship as much as I do,” Hannah gushed. “She is one of the first people I confide in when I have something that I’m going through, and that she wanted to talk to me about this big next step in her life really shows how strong our relationship is. It makes me so thankful for the opportunity I’ve had to be in the Bachelor franchise and the relationship that it does form — every if they’re not romantic. It’s the friendships that are really awesome.”

Unfortunately, Hannah’s love story on The Bachelorette didn’t have a happy ending. She dumped Tyler Cameron to choose Jed Wyatt at the final rose ceremony, and they got engaged. However, weeks later, an interview with Jed’s ex, Haley Stevens, tore the relationship apart.

Haley revealed that Jed told her he was only going on The Bachelorette to further his music career. She also revealed that they slept together before he left for filming and showed text messages that revealed him telling her he loved her on the day he jetted off to L.A. Jed had majorly downplayed the relationship to Hannah beforehand, so when the interview came out, she was, understandably, livid. After hearing him out, she ended the engagement.

Hannah and Tyler reconnected at the live Bachelorette finale on July 30, and agreed to reconnect over a drink when they were both free. They met up in L.A. on Aug. 1, and the next morning, he was photographed leaving her home. However, just days later, he was spotted on TWO dates with Gigi Hadid in New York City. Looks like he’s enjoying the single life!