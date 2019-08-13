‘Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron Poses In Just His Underwear For New, Sexy Ad Campaign — See Pics

‘Bachelorette’ star Tyler Cameron was a sight to see when he posed shirtless while showing off his black underwear in amazing new photos for men’s basics brand ‘Mack Weldon’.

Tyler Cameron, 26, got major attention when he flaunted his incredible body while posing for new ad pics! The Bachelorette star posed in nothing but a pair of black boxer briefs for the men’s clothing company, Mack Weldon, and the photos definitely prove he’s just as hunky as you could ever imagine! In the snapshots, he and his toned abs are standing in front of a solid gray background while wearing the underwear, which has a white elastic band that’s lined in blue.

This isn’t the first time that Tyler showed off his ripped abs. The former contestant often takes to social media to post various photos of himself looking better than ever and some of them included him taking part in summer activities in Florida. He was seen shirtless while on a boat with friends in some posts and in others, he was seen enjoying his time in the clear blue water.

When Tyler’s not focused on looking great for cameras, he’s been spending time with various gorgeous gals like Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and model Gigi Hadid. With an eye-catching appearance like his, it’s no surprise that Tyler would get to enjoy the company of some of the most beautiful women in the world. Since he has yet to confirm a committed romance with anyone in particular, we expect to see him taking advantage of being single until he finds the girl for him and we look forward to seeing where his love life takes him!

We hope to see more ad pics like Tyler’s latest ones in the future! He sure know hows how to own the camera!