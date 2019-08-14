‘Ex On The Beach’ Preview: Lexi & A Speedo-Clad Billy Kiss After He Gives Her A Lap Dance

In this EXCLUSIVE ‘Ex on the Beach’ sneak peek, the chemistry between Lexi and Billy intensifies after he strips down and dances for her.

Billy Reilich’s ex, Cara Cooper, was voted out of the house on last week’s episode of Ex on the Beach, and he’s using his newfound freedom to make a new connection with Lexi Kaplan. Things heat up between the two during the upcoming Aug. 15 episode, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. It all starts when Billy and Mark Jansen strip down to their Speedos and put on a show for Lexi and her twin sister, Allie. “Billy actually has moves,” Lexi admits. “Oh my God. I stare at Billy and I’m like…I know what you can do to me”!

After the strip tease and lap dances are over, Lexi and Billy cuddle close by the pool, and he admits that he’s “vibing” with her. Meanwhile, Allie lets the viewers know that she totally approves. “Lexi, right now, is really feeling Billy,” she explains. “He is just such a sweet guy. I trust him more than a lot of people in the house, so I approve. I really do. I give them the okay!”

During the cuddle session, Lexi even pulls Billy in for a kiss, and he intensifies it by full-on making out with her! The two seem super happy, but Mark is admittedly worried for his friend. “I’m nervous about what will happen if [Lexi]’s ex comes in,” Mark says in a confessional. “[Billy]’s trying to act like he’s cool and everything’s going to be okay, but I know Billy has some real feelings for her, so I hope he doesn’t get hurt here.”

We’ll have to wait and see what happens between these two when the next episode of Ex on the Beach airs on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!