‘Ex On The Beach’: Aubrey O’Day Reveals She’ll Tell ‘A Lot Of Truth’ About ‘Toxic’ Pauly D Relationship

While looking for new love on ‘Ex on the Beach,’ Aubrey O’Day will also examine what went wrong in her past relationships — and that includes her intense, failed romance with Pauly D!

Aubrey O’Day, 35, already addressed one of her buzzed-about romances, with Donald Trump Jr., on the season premiere of Ex on the Beach, but we’ll hear more about her other famous relationship, with Pauly “Pauly D” Delvecchio, as her time on the show continues. “I told a lot of truth about my experience with Pauly,” she admitted. “I had such a toxic, unhealthy, abusive situation with him. I needed a year and two months of therapy to find myself and I would never want to see him again. I think the fear in my stomach of him [showing up as an ex] was real.”

After meeting on Famously Single in 2015, Aubrey and Pauly dated for a year and a half from Feb. 2016 until July 2017. After their split, they appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where all of the issues in their relationship were made public. Aubrey has since opened up about how “toxic” she felt the relationship was, and it looks like she’ll delve into it even more on Ex on the Beach. However, she made it clear that she’s ready to leave all of the in the past to try and find someone new.

“I’m just at a place where I’m putting love and relationships before my work,” she told us. “EOTB was a great opportunity to still be working, but also be actively trying to find a partner in life. I want to have a baby! It’s so hard — you turn 30 and you start to think about it. Like, you start losing your egg production at 35 and all that, so I’m like, well…I want to be engaged for a year, date for a year before I’m engaged, be married for a year. You do the clock backwards and you’re like…I need to find him!”

At 35 years old, Aubrey was a few years older than most of the other cast members from Ex on the Beach, and she admitted that that helped her find a whole new side of herself. “My nighttime routine is Rachel Maddow on MSNBC until 9:00 p.m. and then I’m in bed with my dogs cuddling,” she laughed. “This was like…we’re staying up until 3 a.m. with tequila shots every hour. I was like, that is definitely not happening. I was like, this is so tacky. Then, I stopped for a second and was like…when did I become so judgmental and old that I can’t enjoy this?! I literally rose up and saw myself sitting with the chip on my shoulder, and I was like, I want to enjoy this. I’m back on MTV in this awesome experience with all these new people to learn and grow from and potentially love or hook up with — I want to be free and not be scared of being judged. So I just dropped the chip on my shoulder. I found my young side again.”

And, yes — you can count on Aubrey to bring the drama this season, too! “You know I always bring the drama!” she confirmed. “I narrated or started up most of the drama this season. I told the guys…don’t mess up around me because I’m all about my women and I will go back and tell on you. So when I saw things, I let them be known.”

In the end, Aubrey admitted she had a “great time” shooting Ex on the Beach. “I have a new outlook on life and I had such an amazing time,” she gushed. “I would literally want to do it again. I don’t know how many people who do this show say that, but I would literally want to do it again. It’s an awesome experience if you really want to figure your life out — you deal with your past AND your future.” Ex on the Beach airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.