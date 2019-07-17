Aubrey O’Day Admits She Still Thinks Donald Trump Jr. Is Her ‘Soulmate’: It’s Not ‘Temporary’

After calling Donald Trump Jr. her ‘soulmate’ on the premiere of ‘Ex on the Beach,’ Aubrey O’Day opened up to HL EXCLUSIVELY about why she still believes that to be true.

It’s been seven years since Aubrey O’Day and Donald Trump Jr. ended their relationship, but she still considers him her soulmate, which she revealed during the July 16 episode of Ex on the Beach. “I mean, soulmates are forever,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s not a temporary thing. We were both each other’s soulmates at the time.” Don Jr. was still married to his wife, Vanessa Trump, when he was romantically involved with Aubrey from 2011-2012, and news of their affair was not made public until March 2018. Ex on the Beach is the first time that Aubrey has openly discussed the relationship

“I was asked and I was honest,” she admitted. “I never have hesitated about anything in my life being public, just because I’ve been on television since I was 17. Most of what I am is out there. I am very open and honest when I do these shows. I don’t ever hide anything. There’s a lot of honesty that I gave this show.” She also confirmed that she “told a lot of truth” about her “experience” with Don, which she expects will play out as the season continues on MTV. “Everyone deserves their side of the truth to be out there,” she said.

Aubrey and Donald met after she appeared on his father’s show, The Celebrity Apprentice, in 2011. While they were together, Vanessa was also pregnant with her and Donald’s fourth child. Vanessa reportedly found out about her husband’s affair after seeing messages on his phone, and he reportedly called things off with Aubrey after she confronted him about it.

The exes, who split in March 2018, stayed together and even had a fifth child in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in Feb. 2019, and Donald is now in a relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle. Aubrey went onto have a super intense romance with Pauly D from Jersey Shore, and was finally ready to move on when she started filming Ex on the Beach, where she’s hoping to find a new relationship with a man or a woman. Ex on the Beach airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.