‘Ex On The Beach’: Aubrey O’Day Will Confirm Trump Jr. Romance & Diss Kimberly Guilfoyle

More than a year after reports surfaced that Aubrey O’Day and Donald Trump Jr. had an affair while his then-wife was pregnant, the singer will finally address the relationship on her new show, ‘Ex On The Beach.’

Aubrey O’Day stars on the new season of MTV’s show, Ex on the Beach, and HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY confirm that she will discuss Donald Trump Jr. during the upcoming July 16 premiere. This is the first time Aubrey will confirm that she was involved with the president’s son, although reports of their alleged 2011-2012 affair first surfaced in March 2018. On Ex on the Beach, Aubrey will flat-out confirm that Don Jr. is one of her exes, and she even calls him her ‘soulmate,’ a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

There’s more later on in the two-hour premiere, as well: Aubrey will also call out Don Jr.’s current girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who he’s been dating for about a year. In the episode, Aubrey refers to Kimberly as “crazy looking,” our source confirmed. She also makes it clear that she hopes Don is the ex who joins the show to try and work on their relationship. However, that’s nothing but wishful thinking, because we can also confirm that Donald Jr. will NOT be appearing on Ex on the Beach.

Aubrey and Don Jr. met in 2011 while she was filming Celebrity Apprentice. They allegedly indulged in a secret affair from the end of 2011 until March 2012, and reportedly only ended things once Don’s then-wife, Vanessa Trump, found out and confronted him about it. She was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child at the time. The two wound up staying together, and welcomed the baby in October of that year. They went on to have another kid in 2014, but ultimately split in March 2018. Their divorce was settled in Feb. 2019.

Don Jr. has never spoken about the alleged affair, and while Aubrey has hinted at it quite a few times, Ex on the Beach will be the first time she publicly confirms that she had a relationship with Don. The new season of Ex on the Beach airs Tuesday July 16 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV with back to back episodes!