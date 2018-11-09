‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Finale: Did Pauly D & Aubrey O’Day Survive The Final Ring Ceremony?

Not every couple survived the final ring ceremony during the Nov. 9 season finale of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars’. Puma pulled a prank and one split shocked EVERYONE.

It was the end of the road for the stars of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars on Nov. 9, when every couple in the house faced the final ring ceremony. After 10 days of filming, Pauly D, Aubrey O’Day, Kim Richards, Wynn Katz, Desiree Hartsock, Chris Siegfried, Momma Dee, Ernest Bryant, Quani and Puma were all asked to come face-to-face with their partners and make the ultimate decision — to leave the house together… or go home alone. Four couples decided to stay together, while one chose to split — and it shocked EVERYONE. Well, everyone except us because the couple that broke up was none other than Pauly D and Aubrey O’Day — a couple whose breakup was widely reported in the media in July 2017 (after this current season of Marriage Boot Camp wrapped filming). But despite already knowing they’d split, we still enjoyed watching the highs and lows of their romance play out on camera. However, not was as painful as how they split.

Before coming face-to-face with Pauly D at the final ring ceremony, the Danity Kane singer said she couldn’t figure out whether or not she truly wanted to be with the Jersey Shore star. But because of the nature of the show, she was forced to make that decision in a limited amount of time. “We came in this with two very different experiences in this relationship. And I spent a good amount of this journey looking for validation and acknowledgement from you. I know now that the answer is with me. Because I can’t control or change anything else but me,” Aubrey told Pauly, to which he replied, “When we’re good, we’re great. But when it’s bad, it’s so bad. The lies, the insecurity, the trust issues that we both have — it’s been a learning experience. You are tough to deal with in a relationship.”

Then, both Aubrey and Pauly were asked to reveal their ring boxes — if they had a ring inside, it meant they wanted to continue the relationship. But if the boxes were empty, it meant they wanted to go home alone. Aubrey opened hers to reveal a ring and said, “This is symbolic of a restart for me and building a real foundation that is not going to crumble. And in order to do that, I gotta wear it around my neck”. After putting the ring on a necklace and clasping it around her neck, she added, “I choose you and I wanna make forever work with you. [You’re] the dream guy for me.”

Sadly, Pauly didn’t feel the same way. When he opened his box, it was empty. He explained, “This was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. I do love you, but I’m a man past his limits.” Yikes! And that was that. Aubrey O’Day and Pauly D are no more. They left the house alone, but Pauly D did hint that there’s a chance they could come back together in the future — if they “work” on their issues first.