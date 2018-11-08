‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Finale Preview: Aubrey O’Day Tears Up In Front Of Pauly D At Ring Ceremony

Aubrey O’Day and Pauly D have to make a decision about their relationship, and this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars’ finale shows they’re still not sure about their future. Watch now!

This is it. Aubrey O’Day and Pauly D’s future together is on the line in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars finale. These two have been through a lot over the course of the season, to say the least. They have one last chance to lay it all out on the table. “I love this woman, but I don’t know if I can spend the rest of my life with her,” Pauly D confesses in our sneak peek.

Aubrey is feeling equally conflicted. “I went to bed last night feeling like I’m not going to give him the ring,” she says. “I woke up this morning feeling like I don’t want to leave here without him. How do you find the balance of those two thoughts in less than 24 hours?” Aubrey begins crying talking to Pauly D about her journey. “We came into this with two very different experiences in this relationship, and I spent a good amount of this journey looking for validating and acknowledgement from you,” Aubrey tells Pauly. “I know now that the answer is with me because I can’t control or change anything else but me.”

Pauly then comes clean to Aubrey about what he’s thinking. “I did come here to learn,” he says. “When we’re good, we’re great. But the bad, it’s so bad. The lies, the insecurity, the trust issues that we both have. It’s been a learning experience.” Not every couple will survive the ring ceremony, and it looks like Aubrey and Pauly are one of those couples. The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars season 11 finale will air Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.