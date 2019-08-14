Fashion
Bella Thorne Reveals Long, Toned Legs In Sexy Cutoff Daisy Dukes — See Pics

Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.
Bella Thorne proved she’s the Daisy Dukes queen yet again when she stepped out in LA on August 13 in tiny cutoff shorts & a white turtleneck top.

Bella Thorne, 21, is always rocking some sort of seriously sexy outfit and if there’s one look that she loves, it’s without a doubt a pair of Daisy Dukes. Bella headed to a book signing at Barnes and Noble at The Grove in LA on August 13, to promote her new book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray. Bella looked amazing when she chose to wear a pair of high-waisted light-wash denim cutoff shorts with frayed hems. Tucked into her Daisy Dukes was a crisp white ribbed Chanel long-sleeve turtleneck which featured an embossed CC logo on the chest. On top of her outfit, draped over her shoulders, she threw on a clear PVC Chanel bomber jacket that was was covered in the brand name in gray. Bella topped her look off with a pair of massive white Chanel sunglasses and nude pointy-toed slingback Chanel kitten heels.

Bella’s entire look was a bit more toned down than she usually opts for, but her tiny denim shorts made up for it, as her long, lean legs were on full display in this ensemble. Bella has held the title of Daisy Dukes queen for quite some time now and her most recent denim shorts look aside from this was back in Malibu on April 27, at the Aeropostale and Repreve sustainable denim event. Bella arrived wearing a pair of dark wash, mid-rise denim cutoff shorts with frayed hems, putting her long lean legs on full display. Not only did she flaunt her legs, she proudly showed off her hairy, unshaved legs, yet again, after just showing them off on the red carpet of the JT LeRoy movie premiere at ArcLight Cinemas in LA on April 24.

Bella styled the shorts with a skin-tight red cotton ribbed turtleneck tucked in, featuring gold button adorned long sleeves. Draped over her shoulders was a dark wash denim jacket, and she topped the look off with a pair of low-rise red Converse sneakers. She tied the casual look together with colorful layered bracelets, and a diamond ring on each of her fingers.

Bella Thorne looked amazing when she showed off her long, toned legs in Daisy Dukes paired with a white Chanel turtleneck & clear bomber jacket at The Grove in LA on August 13. (BACKGRID)

We love seeing Bella in Daisy Dukes, as she has amazing legs, and other celebs who often compete with her for the title include Sofia Richie, 20, and Ariel Winter, 21, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.