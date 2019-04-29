Bella Thorne Competes To Be Daisy Dukes Queen In Tiny Cutoffs & Red Turtleneck — See Pics

Fashion
Bella Thorne Competes To Be Daisy Dukes Queen In Tiny Cutoffs & Red Turtleneck

Bella Thorne officially took part in the Daisy Dukes competition when she headed to an Aeropostale event in super short denim cutoffs with a skintight red turtleneck tucked in.

Bella Thorne, 21, just proved she’s leading the competition to take the title of Daisy Dukes queen as she stepped out in a pair of short shorts for the Aeropostale and Repreve sustainable denim event in Malibu on April 27. Bella arrived wearing a pair of dark wash, mid-rise denim cutoff shorts with frayed hems, putting her long lean legs on full display. Not only did she flaunt her legs, she proudly showed off her hairy, unshaved legs, yet again, after just showing them off on the red carpet of the JT LeRoy movie premiere at ArcLight Cinemas in LA on April 24. Bella styled the shorts with a skin-tight red cotton ribbed turtleneck tucked in, featuring gold button adorned long sleeves. Draped over her shoulders was a dark wash-denim jacket, and she topped the look off with a pair of low-rise red Converse sneakers. She tied the casual look together with colorful layered bracelets, and a diamond ring on each of her fingers. This ensemble officially puts Bella in competition with Ariel Winter, 21, who rocked sexy Daisy Dukes with a gray t-shirt in LA on April 23, and Sofia Richie, 20, who donned super tight, high-waisted cutoffs with a gray cropped sweatshirt on April 18 in Malibu.

Bella loves the au naturel look, which she embraced for the event. She opted out of wearing any makeup aside from a pretty pink lip, and let her dark brown hair down in effortless beachy waves. We admire how confident Bella is when it comes to showing off her hairy legs, which she showed off at the JT LeRoy movie premiere when she rocked a skin-tight black, one-shoulder Dsquared2 mini dress. Bella opted to go completely braless under the thin, sheer LBD, showing off her bare breasts and her nipple ring, which was pronounced through the top. The dress was super short and had a slit on one side, showing off her long lean legs, making them the center of attention, and they certainly were, as Bella proudly flaunted her hairy, unshaven legs. Bella accessorized with an Emm Kuo NY purse, a pair of strappy black sky-high Dsquared2 pumps, and tons of Swarovski jewels. Both of her wrists were covered in diamond bracelets, as her neck was also layered with diamond layered choker necklaces, and her ears adorned with massive diamond heart-shaped drop earrings.

The biggest attraction of Bella’s looks at both the Aeropostale event and the movie premiere, was without a doubt her unshaven legs. Bella has been quite open about not shaving in the past and has posted her hairy armpits and legs to social media multiple times. Back in 2016, a Twitter user wrote to Bella, “but wtf SHAVE YOUR LEGS,” and Bella responded with a few different photos of her hairy legs writing, “HAHAHHA NEVER.”

Bella Thorne showed off her long, unshaven legs in a pair of sexy denim cutoff Daisy Dukes at the Aeropostale and Repreve sustainable denim event in Malibu on April 27. (Startraksphoto.com/Michael Simon)

Bella always manages to add a cool twist to her casual outfits, and we love this sexy but relaxed look on her. We couldn’t help but notice, though, she was wearing red yet again. Lately, the usually red-haired actress has been on a roll wearing all red monochromatic outfits from head-to-toe.