Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Hold Hands In Their Most PDA Packed Vacation Yet — See All Pics

Scott and Sofia’s romance seems to be stronger than ever, as the couple has been flaunting their relationship on their sexy Italy vacation!


While their trip to Italy may be all about celebrating Kylie Jenner‘s 22nd birthday, Scott Disick, 36, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, are stealing the show! The couple were spotted hand-in-hand as they perused the ritzy town of Portofino on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 13 — adding to their sweet collection of photos on their lavish family trip. On the outing, Scott and Sofia looked comfortable, relaxed and undoubtedly in-love as they took in the stunning scenery and quaint village atmosphere. The low key couple blended in seamlessly with the crowd.

The duo were dressed for the high temperatures, which have been in the mid-to-high 80s since they joined the trip on August 7. Sofia rocked a barely there strapless white bandeau along with a skintight matching mini skirt, just long enough to cover her bottom, for the casual outing. Both pieces featured feminine, ruched details. She finished her look with a 90s-inspired pair of black Chanel sunglasses (Kris Jenner‘s go-to), a beige fur bag and light gladiator style sandals. Keeping in tune with the casual vibe, her blonde tresses were pulled back in a perfectly messy bun. The sexy outfit showed off the 5’6″ model’s perfect tan, toned legs and slender figure.

Scott complimented his leading lady’s casual vibe with an easy gray t-shirt, blue swim trunks and chic black sunglasses. The Flip It Like Disick stars’ unique Chinese symbol tattoo was on full display on the stroll.

Scott and Sofia appear to be enjoying their escape from Los Angeles, and taking plenty of time to enjoy each other away from the hustle and bustle. The couple were spotted loved up and cuddling on a lunch outing August 9, and looking more in love than ever on a romantic cruise around the gorgeous Amalfi Coast on August 10. For more of Scott and Sofia’s swoon-worthy moments, check out our gallery!