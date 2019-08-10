Heidi Klum Swaps Bikini Top For Suggestive Pool Float On Italy Honeymoon With Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum tied the knot with Tom Kaulitz twice, but she still has some bachelorette humor left in her! The model posed with a pool float that would make your grandma blush.

Heidi Klum, 46, posed “topless” for her husband Tom Kaulitz, 29…well, with a twist. The model covered her real boobs with faux boobs in the form of a hilarious pink pool float, nipples and all, which she used to keep afloat in the waters of Italy! Heidi shared the risqué photo to Instagram and wrote, “Topless posing for my husband 😍.” Heidi married Tom (their second time doing so) on the Christina O. yacht in Capri on Aug. 3, but as you can see below, she didn’t save the boob humor for a bachelorette party!

The wedding may be over, but Heidi and Tom’s honeymoon is still in full force. Heidi shared photos of her and the Tokio Hotel guitarist jet skiing in Italy on Aug. 8, and she even wore a bridal-themed swimsuit to take a dip in the water (wine glass in hand) on Aug. 4. That was the same day Tom and Heidi hosted their post-wedding party at the La Fontelina restaurant, which Heidi dressed up for in a white floral maxi dress.

The past week has been filled with kissing, swimming, wine and the beautiful sights of Italy. Heidi and Tom kick-started their wedding weekend with an elegant reception at Capri’s Il Riccio restaurant on Aug. 2, where the lovebirds couldn’t keep their hands off one another. The big day arrived on Aug. 3, and Heidi and Tom tied the knot once again on a massive yacht that once hosted the wedding receptions between Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III, in addition to Jacqueline Kennedy Onasis and Aristotle Onassis. The nuptials came “at a cost of at least three million dollars,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife!

Heidi’s children whom she shares with ex-husband Seal, 56 — Helene, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 12 and Lou, 9 — all attended the wedding in Italy as well, but Heidi and Tom have no plans to expand that family. “Heidi isn’t planning on having kids,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s had conversations with Tom and right now they’re perfect with the love they have for each other and the life they’ve built together.”