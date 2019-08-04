Heidi Klum, 46, Rocks Plunging Bridal White Swimsuit After 2nd Wedding With Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum has extended her bridal style to her swimsuit! The 46-year-old model was spotted wearing a plunging white one-piece during her wedding weekend.

Heidi Klum isn’t done being a bride just yet! One day after the German model, 46, tied the knot for the second time with Tom Kaulitz on Aug. 3 in Capri, Italy, she donned a plunging one-piece swimsuit in bridal white. She paired the revealing bathing suit with sunglasses and a gold bracelet for her swim in the sea. Heidi’s wet hair was slicked back as she was photographed leaving the water barefoot with a wine glass in her hand.

The Cologne-native got married to the 29-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist in a glamorous wedding ceremony on the Italian island. The lavish nuptials came five months after the couple secretly wed in a private California ceremony on Feb. 22. Heidi was a blushing bride in a billowing strapless white gown and veil for the Italian ceremony, which was held on a luxury yacht. The groom looked dashing in a blue shirt paired with an off-white suit.

The guest list reportedly included Heidi’s friend and Project Runway co-star Tim Gunn, Twin Peaks star Kyle McLachlan, designer Michael Kors, and her America’s Got Talent co-star Simon Cowell, among others. Heidi’s four children with her ex-husband, Seal, — Helene, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9 – were expected to have “significant roles” in the nuptials.

Ahead of the wedding, Heidi revealed that she isn’t fazed at all by the 16-year age gap between her and her now-husband. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it,” she said in a July 2018 interview with InStyle. “I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”