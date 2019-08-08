YouTube Star Trisha Paytas Accuses Aaron Carter Of Sleeping With Her & Cheating On His GF — See DMs

Aaron Carter accused Trisha Paytas of using a ‘personal experience’ to ‘exploit’ him for money, after the YouTuber claimed they ‘hooked up’ on Aug. 5. Aaron revealed he split with his girlfriend on Aug. 4!

We don’t want candy, we want more DMs! Former teen heartthrob Aaron Carter, 31, engaged in a Twitter war with YouTuber Trisha Paytas, 31, after she claimed they “hooked up” one day after Aaron revealed that he split with his girlfriend Lina Valentina, 28. “I hooked up with @aaroncarter 2 nights ago and all I got was an unfollow 😔😔😔 I’m sorry ur dick is too big for me to take 😭😭😭,” Trisha tweeted on Aug. 7. Aaron decided to respond by exposing Twitter DMs that Trisha had sent him in 2016, in which she reached out about a potential YouTube collab. He didn’t respond until June 2017, and even called her “absolutely gorgeous” and offered his phone number in 2018, according to the unverified messages. Despite the friendly exchange, Aaron’s caption over the DMs was anything but warm.

“Trisha just stop. Come on girl you’re better then this n have some respect. I get what you’re doing with your life/career but it’s gotta change at some point in your life. Let’s be real. @trishapaytas,” Aaron tweeted on Aug. 8. That triggered Trisha to snap back in another tweet, “U really gon expose DMs ? Ok here we go – why u f**king someone when ur girlfriend lives at ur house ! !??? But u try to tell me she’s not??! U told me u were single wtf.” For context, Aaron had been dating Lina for nearly a year before revealing that they had split in a statement to Us Weekly on Aug. 4 (he also tweeted about being “single” on Aug. 7).

Here’s the plot twist, according to Trisha’s side of the story. The “Quentin Tarantino” singer claimed they had sex and Aaron proceeded to get “back together” with his supposed girlfriend “the next day” — not only that, she claimed this happened “twice.” Trisha revealed her own Instagram DMs dated Aug. 6, in which Aaron allegedly wrote that a “she” (Trisha claims this to be his girlfriend) found the YouTube star’s lashes. “I said we booked up [sic]…Hooked up…Dead ass,” Aaron added in separate messages to Trisha. HollywoodLife has not confirmed that Aaron actually sent these DMs, and his rep had no comment for our story.

This is foul. To take everyone’s personal experiences that they have with you and exploit them for money is appalling. SHAME ON YOU TRISHA THAT WAS MY LAST ATTEMPT AT BEING COOL WOTH YOU. BE WELL….. https://t.co/JwCu2dWLQ3 — 𝒦𝒾𝒹 𝒸𝒶𝓇𝓉𝑒𝓇 (@aaroncarter) August 8, 2019

U really gon expose DMs ? Ok here we go – why u fucking someone when ur girlfriend lives at ur house ! !??? But u try to tell me she’s not??! U told me u were single wtf https://t.co/L0SFJk4yjZ pic.twitter.com/spPXqCzgaS — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 8, 2019

Whatever’s really going on, Aaron’s not happy that his and Trisha’s private business has become open to speculation for their more than 1.2 million Twitter followers combined. “This is foul. To take everyone’s personal experiences that they have with you and exploit them for money is appalling,” the “Aaron’s Party” singer tweeted on Thursday, adding, “SHAME ON YOU TRISHA THAT WAS MY LAST ATTEMPT AT BEING COOL WOTH YOU. BE WELL…..”