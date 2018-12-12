Aaron Carter Sets The Record Straight On Pregnancy Rumors After Hinting His GF Is Expecting

Aaron Carter’s girlfriend isn’t expecting a baby, despite a misleading post made by the singer last month. He set the record straight in a new interview!

Aaron Carter‘s looking forward to fatherhood, but he won’t be starting that life chapter as soon as we originally thought. Last month, the 31-year-old singer appeared to announce that he and his girlfriend, Lina Valentina, were expecting a child together. Now, he’s setting the record straight.

“A few weeks ago, I posted something on social media about hoping to have a child soon and it seems that started some rumors,” Carter said in a statement to E! News. “I am looking forward to becoming a dad, but am not expecting a child right now.”

The pregnancy rumors started on Nov. 20 when the “I Want Candy” hitmaker tweeted, “I’m in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally. I finally bought my first home and I’m going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting…”

While there won’t be a baby Carter running around any time soon, it does seem that the couple are interested in starting a family together. In October, Carter posted a tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram that said, “I WILL marry you baby and we WILL have our daughter.”

Carter also admitted to wanting a large family in a Feb. interview with People. “I’m going to be a good father. I know it,” he told the magazine at the time. “I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It’s going to be good.” He also made it clear that he’s hoping for a daughter. “I want to have girls. Maybe it’s because of all my sisters and being a mama’s boy,” he said.