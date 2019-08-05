Katie Holmes & Mini- Me Suri Cruise, 13, Rock Matching Jeans While Shopping In NYC

The mother-daughter duo, who are looking more and more alike as the days go by, dropped by Fordham University in the Big Apple on Aug. 5 looking as stylish as ever!

Talk about seeing double! Katie Holmes, 40, and her look-a-like daughter, Suri Cruise, 13, were spotted in New York City on Monday, August 5. The mother-daughter duo were twinning in lighter denim as they dropped by the School of Law at Fordham University in the NYC borough of The Bronx. The stylish Katie — who has been keeping fit — paired her lighter, cropped pair of jeans with a three-quarter length black-and-white striped top, a burgundy leather handbag, sunglasses and red Princeton slip-on loafers by Gucci. Katie also matched her nail color to her bag and shoes. Suri — who appears to be taking fashion cues from mom — finished her look with a sleeveless lavender top featuring tiers and embroidery detail, adorable pink converse and what look like homemade friendship bracelets.

While Suri — who turned 13 in April — is a few years away from college, Fordham University offers various programs for high school students. Perhaps the young Cruise is planning to follow in the footsteps of her grandfather, Martin Holmes, who is a longtime attorney in Katie’s home state of Ohio. Currently, Suri reportedly attends an elite New York City private school that costs over $50,000/year. Fordham University, a Jesuit institution, also happens to be a private institution.

Education seems to be a high priority for Katie and her family, as she earned a 4.0 GPA at Catholic all-girls school Notre Dame Academy in Toledo, OH. Holmes later went on to attend Columbia University, an Ivy League School, for a summer session but ended up dropping out after landing the iconic role of Joey Potter in Dawson’s Creek.

Katie and Suri have been spotted all over NYC in recent weeks, attending broadway shows, a yoga class and shopping in the uber-trendy SoHo district of Manhattan.