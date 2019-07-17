Katie Holmes looked absolutely amazing when she showed off her bare, toned stomach in a tiny crop top while grabbing coffee in NYC on July 16!

Katie Holmes, 40, seems to be letting the hot summer heat get to her, as the actress grabbed a coffee in New York City on July 16, wearing nothing but a crop top and a pair of low-rise sweatpants, putting her taut tummy on full display. The mother-of-one can usually be spotted wearing stylish outfits that are a lot less revealing, and her looks while she’s running errands around the city are usually simple gym clothes. However, her latest look was seriously amazing, as she opted to wear a skintight gray racerback crop top with darker gray panels on the side. The crop top ended just below her chest, showing off her flat stomach, while a pair of mid-rise baggy gray sweatpants completed the look. Her gray sweats from Park City, Utah, were baggy and tied together with a white drawstring and she looked super casual but chic in this outfit. Katie topped her look off with a pair of white New Balance sneakers, a large brown leather tote bag, and a pair of large black circular sunglasses.

Katie is constantly running errands in New York City rocking some sort of casual attire, whether it’s alone or with her mini me daughter, Suri. Just last month, Katie took her casual style to a new level when she went for a walk with her 13-year-old daughter, wearing a pair of high-waisted dark wash baggy jeans that were cinched at the ankles and belted around her tiny waist. Tucked into her trendy jeans was a gorgeous green and blue floral button-down blouse, as she topped her entire outfit off with a pair of strappy white leather heels.

When Katie isn’t dressed down in stylish casual outfits, she sure does dress up nicely. Back on June 8, Katie looked stunning at the 2019 Life Ball in Vienna, when she opted to wear a gorgeous strapless purple Missoni gown. The metallic gown was covered in sparkles and cinched in at the waist, while the ballgown skirt was covered in blue and purple stripes.

No matter what Katie wears – whether it’s super dressed down or super dressed up, she always manages to look amazing, and her latest crop top look was one of our faves, as she’s never looked better.