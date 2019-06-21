Katie Holmes Strolls Through The Rain With Look-Alike Daughter, Suri, 13, In NYC

A little summer rain didn’t stop Katie Holmes and daughter Suri from going for a walk in New York. As usual, the actress looked incredibly chic as they hit the streets for a coffee run.

Even on a rainy New York City day, Katie Holmes still is such a style queen. She went for a walk to grab coffee and a morning breakfast with daughter Suri Cruise, 13, and made sure to have a great big pink umbrella to protect the pair from the wet conditions. The 40-year-old actress donned a colorful blue and green print long sleeve blouse with a black and white polka dot ruffle hanging from the left side of the shirt’s collar.Katie paired it with chic blue jeans that had large side pockets with three gold buttons down each side. A matching denim belt showed off Katie’s tiny waist while the pants cinched at the ankles

Katie went for a bold choice in footwear for the wet streets of the Big Apple, wearing white open toe strappy sandals with a heel. She carried a brown handbag and wore her hair up in a bun atop her head and dark sunglasses despite the gloomy day. Suri was much more dressed for the rain, wearing cute black leggings with star patterns on them, with a red t-shirt and pink sweatshirt. The teen wore beat up white sneakers so the rain wasn’t going to cause much harm to them and carried a bag with her belongings slung over her shoulder as mother and daughter carried their coffee cups.

The older Suri gets, the more she’s looking like Katie’s mini-me. The pair is inseparable, as she hasn’t seen her dad Tom Cruise, 56, in years. Katie filed for divorce from Tom in July of 2012 and he hasn’t been photographed publicly with his daughter since then. Katie and Suri have built a happy life for themselves in New York City, where they’re frequently pictured out and about together.

Nowhere to be seen on the outing was Katie’s boyfriend of six years Jamie Foxx, 51. The super private pair has kept their romance so low-key that sightings of them together are infrequent. But they finally made the bold step of coming out as a couple at the 2019 Met Gala. While the Oscar winner didn’t walk the steps of the museum with Katie, he joined her inside as her date as they sat together and posed for pictures.