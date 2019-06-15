Gallery
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise’s 11 Most Adorable Look-Alike Photos

Suri Cruise is growing up right before our eyes, and she’s starting to look more and more like her gorgeous mom, Katie Holmes, by the day!

Katie Holmes40, and her daughter, Suri Cruise, 13, have always had an incredibly special bond, and now that Suri’s older, they totally look like twins! Suri recently became an official teenager when she turned 13 on April 18, and recently, she’s been spotted out and about with her famous mom more than ever. The resemblance between them is seriously uncanny, and Suri is definitely one lucky girl — those are damn good genes she’s gotten from the actress! Suri’s dad is Katie’s ex, Tom Cruise, but Katie has full custody of the 13-year-old, and she has not been photographed with Tom in years.

With Suri growing up into a mature young woman, Katie has been taking her to public events more and more. Earlier this year, they attended a movie screening together, and posed for the sweetest photo EVER, with their arms wrapped around each other in a hug. The mother/daughter resemblance in the pic was more evident than ever! Suri also joined her mom onstage at the New York City Jingle Ball concert in 2013, and got to help her introduce Taylor Swift to the stage. She was absolutely giddy as she made the introduction, and Katie had a matching beaming smile on her face as she watched her daughter address the crowd.

Most of the time when we see these gals, though, it’s out and about on the streets. Photographers are often catching them walking around New York City, showing off their street style. Over the years, Suri has developed her own sense of style, and she always looks so adorable alongside her mom.

Click through the gallery above to check out some of the cutest photos of Suri and Katie looking like twins over the years!